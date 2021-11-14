Hamilton's 'Noles look for eighth straight win vs. UF today

The test gets a whole lot tougher for the Florida State men's basketball team today. The Seminoles rolled over Penn in the season-opener on Wednesday night, scoring more than 50 points in each half on their way to a 105-70 laugher. But today, in Gainesville, the Seminoles face a much better, much deeper, much more athletic team when they take on the Florida Gators at 1 p.m. (ESPN). They're also facing one with a whole lot of new faces. Guys who haven't been on the roster for many -- if any -- of the previous losses to the Seminoles. Leonard Hamilton's Florida State squad has won seven straight games in the rivalry. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Matthew Cleveland and the No. 20 FSU Seminoles take on the Florida Gators today in Gainesville. (The USA Today)

Florida's starting five in its season-opening win over Elon was made up of all five players who have transferred from another Division-I school, including two -- Myreon Jones and Brandon McKissic -- who are newcomers to the program this year. In total, four of the top seven players in the Gators' rotation, at least according to minutes played in the opener, are new transfers. Meanwhile, Florida State has a couple of high-profile transfers itself in Caleb Mils and Cam'Ron Fletcher. Mills scored 14 points points in his FSU debut against Penn, and Fletcher added 9 points and 5 steals. Even though they scored 105 points in that victory, the Seminoles will likely have to shoot better from 3-point range against the Gators than they did against the Quakers to come out with an eighth straight win.