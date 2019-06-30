CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. -- This was supposed to be the happiest part of Nigel Bradham's annual youth football camp.

The drills had been run. The passes were thrown and caught. Even the free Zaxby's lunches and refreshments had been devoured by the dozens of campers and volunteers.

Now it was time for Bradham, the former Florida State star and current Philadelphia Eagles linebacker, to give out some prizes to the campers -- with the biggest gifts being at least 20 brand-new bicycles.

As the hot afternoon sun beat down, Bradham hand-delivered most of the bikes to the children with a smile or a kind word. But one of the campers, in particular, got a whole lot more.

When Bradham called 10-year-old Javion Davis over, he held the boxed bicycle firm in both hands before him. He then spoke quietly -- but sternly -- to the Woodville Elementary fifth-grader for a good two minutes.

The NFL standout, who is entering his eighth year in the league, told Davis he liked the way he competed in the camp. He said the young man stood out to him because he is an aspiring linebacker -- the same position Bradham has played for most of his life.

But then he got to the heart of the matter.

Staring straight into Davis' eyes, Bradham told him he could see his obvious football talent, but he added that none of that would matter if he didn't start dedicating himself to academics as well as athletics.

"Just like when you play football, you're great at that, right?" Bradham asked as Davis nodded his head in the affirmative. "Put that into your school work."

Bradham wasn't singling the camper out randomly. Just a few minutes earlier, Davis' mother, Lucretia Crawford of Tallahassee, had told Bradham that she was having trouble keeping him motivated in school.