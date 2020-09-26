The Seminoles have now dropped four straight games in the series. Miami's 52-point total is the most ever scored by either team in the rivalry.

Miami led by 35 points at halftime and went on to cruise to a 52-10 victory before a crowd of 12,806. The No. 12 Hurricanes improve to 3-0, while FSU falls to 0-2.

Playing without head coach Mike Norvell, who was self-isolating back in Tallahassee after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Seminoles were no match for their in-state rivals on Saturday night inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Box Score: No. 12 Miami 52, FSU 10

After trading scores on the first two drives of the game, the Hurricanes dominated the rest of the first half in every way imaginable.

Quarterback D'eriq King passed for two first-half touchdowns, running back Cam'Ron Harris rushed for a pair of scores, and running back Donald Chaney Jr. added another as the Hurricanes took a 38-3 lead into the break.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis accounted for most of FSU's offense in the first half, rushing for 52 yards, passing for 12 and catching a 5-yard pass. But none of the Seminoles' other skill players had any success, and then Jordan went down with a leg injury that kept him out of the second half.

FSU's offense did show some life early in the third quarter, with James Blackman leading the Seminoles on a 12-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to make it 38-10. But after safety Raymond Woodie III recovered a fumble on the next drive and the Seminoles drove down inside Miami's 10, the drive fizzled and ended with an interception.

It was one of three interceptions thrown by FSU's quarterbacks -- Blackman, Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker each threw one.

FSU will return to action this Saturday against visiting Jacksonville State. The Seminoles should have Norvell back on the sideline, but star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will miss the first half after being ejected for targeting in the second half on Saturday.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for complete postgame coverage.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council