Harris impressing in transition from FCS Lamar to FSU

JACKSONVILLE — Bless Harris tried to downplay the jump from FCS to Power 5. And perhaps one of the reasons why is he has settled in quite well after spring practice and the first few weeks of Florida State’s preseason camp.

“I feel like I’ve been doing real good,” Harris said. “To me, ball is ball. I don’t see a real difference. Just go out there and play hard. Do my best.”

Harris has done just that following his transfer from Lamar to FSU last November. And he has done more than than just hold his own against some of FSU’s veterans like Derrick McLendon and Dennis Briggs as well as another FCS transfer, Jared Verse.

FSU coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach / offensive coordinator Alex Atkins brought in Harris with the thought that he could be a guard or tackle.

“When we recruited him, and in all transparency, I knew he was going to be a guy that can always go inside,” Norvell said. “I wanted to be able to see at this level if he can play there on the edge and play tackle and that's where we started. I've been really pleased with him. He’s an explosive mover. He plays with the right mindset. He is a physical football player. He’s still learning some things. … I think he’s adapted extremely well. I think he’s definitely been a big impact for our team.”

Harris said he has been working with Atkins on his technique, mentioning the importance of keeping his hands low as well as sitting down when a defensive end bull rushes.

“Coach Atkins is a real tough coach,” Harris said. “Everybody can’t play for coach Atkins. He is going to be on you every day. He expects a lot from you and it’s just going to be hard work every day."