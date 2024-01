Harvard transfer offensive lineman Jacob Rizy announced on Wednesday night that he intends to finish his college football career at Florida State. Rizy's commitment comes just days after he wrapped up his official visit to FSU.

Rizy enrolled at Harvard prior to the start of the 2020 season, which subsequently canceled by the Ivy League due to concerns over Covid-19. In 2021 Rizy played in two games for Harvard but was an All-Conference performer in 2022 (2nd team) and in 2023 (1st team) where he played in 20 games over those two seasons.

Rizy attended high school at Westport (Conn.) Staples High, where was a team captain for both the football and wrestling teams. He has two years of eligibility remaining when you take into account that the 2020 season didn't count against is eligibility. Rizy is currently ranked as the 269th-best overall player in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Osceola has yet to confirm whether or not Rizy will be enrolled for the spring semester.

