Warchant: A lot of things aren't going well for Florida State right now, but No. 1 on the list has to be offensive line play. You coached offensive line for many years on the college level and in the NFL. Could you just explain some of the challenges of that position and what you're seeing there?

Henshaw: The challenge with an offensive line is you’ve got to have five guys that work together as one. It’s not who has the best five offensive linemen. It’s who has the best group of five that can play together. Think about it -- when you’re talking about offensive line, you’re usually talking about the worst athletes on the field. They might be good athletes in their own right, but they're nowhere near as athletic as the rest of the guys out there. So the defensive line is going to have more athletic ability.

Now, how am I going to be able to block those guys if they have more athletic ability than I have? Well, that’s because I am not going to block you one-on-one. What we are going to do is use all five of us in unison, using a particular blocking scheme, to be able to handle you even if you slant or blitz or something like that.

One of the problems for us right now is we've had some people come up the middle, and that can't happen under any circumstances. When you’re talking about running the football, it should always be clean from tackle to tackle. Nothing the defense does on a running play should ever come between the tackles. And I’m talking about with any blocking scheme. On a pass play, something might come through there because it might be the back’s responsibility to block them. That can happen. But you should never see someone come through the middle on a running play.