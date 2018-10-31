Warchant: After watching Florida State fall apart in that game against Clemson -- and then hearing head coach Willie Taggart call the players out for quitting -- I think there's some concern among the fan base about what comes next for this team. For those of us who aren't inside the program, it looked like the kind of loss that could carry over and rock the players' confidence. But aren't athletes wired a little different? How hard is it to bounce back from a loss like that?

Henshaw: Well, it can be difficult at times to come back from losses. And I've been on a lot of teams that have gotten beat. But fortunately, they never looked like what we looked like on Saturday. Thank God. I was never involved with a game exactly like that.

But here's what happens after a tough loss -- and I think I've mentioned this before -- but coaches find out what kind of a coach you are. Because there are a lot of guys that can coach when everything's going right. The question is, when everything is not going right, what do you do? And so this is a great opportunity for these coaches.

I heard a coach say one time, "Do I have problems? No, I just have an opportunity to solve a situation. Well, here's an opportunity to solve a situation."

But getting back to your question, sometimes when you get beat like that, it can actually help you turn things around in the right direction. I see it all the time in college football. People will get beat one week and get all upset, and then all of a sudden the team comes back, makes some adjustments, and then the next week they play completely different. So you can't really know what kind of impact it will have until we see how the team responds.

Warchant: One of the things that has to be frustrating for Coach Taggart is we had seen some improvement on offense in the last few weeks. They had cut down on the penalties and seemed to be playing sharper. Then they got on the field with a better team, and it seemed like a lot of guys reverted to mistakes they were making earlier. How do you help players work through that?