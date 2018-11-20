George Henshaw, who coached for two decades in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and position coach and also worked for many years at the college level -- including seven seasons under Bobby Bowden at Florida State -- will offer insights to Warchant.com readers during the 2018 season.

In this week's conversation with Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel, Henshaw talks about Florida State's comeback win against Boston College, why this Saturday's game against Florida will feel like an NFL playoff game, the role of star players in big games, and more.





Warchant: A lot of people, including myself, were very impressed by the way Florida State battled back to win that game last Saturday against Boston College. But it dawned on me that you've been praising this team's resilience all season -- for the way it came back in games against Wake Forest, Louisville and even Samford. So were you not that surprised that they came back to beat B.C.?



Henshaw: No, I was not surprised at all. I thought our team did a great job. There were plenty of times in that game last week where there were opportunities to say, "Look, things are going against us. The heck with it." But our guys obviously did not do that. They did a great job of sticking with it and competing.

And really, if you look at the entire year and you look at the close games, we have done a great job of winning those games. The only real exception is the Miami game. But other than that, if the game is close late, we've figured out a way to win it. And that was a fabulous job last week of being able to do that.

Warchant: What did you see on the game-winning pass from Deondre Francois to Tamorrion Terry? Did FSU do something special to set Terry up to make that play in that situation?

Henshaw: First of all, it was a fabulous play call. You could not ask for a better call against that defense -- it really attacked the weakness of the defense. The safety had to come down to cover the tight end, who was coming across the middle, so that left the cornerback in man coverage. And the cornerback was playing outside leverage, which made him susceptible to a post. So that was perfect.

Number two, we had great protection. It was solid inside, and the halfback did a great job of helping the tackle on the right side. So we had great protection.

Number three, it was a great throw by the quarterback, and a great route and catch by the wide receiver. So the execution of the play was fabulous.