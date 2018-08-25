George Henshaw, who coached for two decades in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and position coach and also worked at the college level -- including seven years under Bobby Bowden at Florida State -- will offer occasional insights to Warchant.com readers during the 2018 season.

Henshaw, whose son Matt played quarterback and tight end at Florida State in the early 2000s, has a wealth of experience at the college and pro levels. He was an assistant coach at West Virginia, his alma mater, in the early 1970s before coming to FSU with Bowden in '76. He later would serve as offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at Alabama in the mid-1980s before taking the head coaching position at Tulsa and then embarking upon a lengthy NFL career.

Henshaw coached under Dan Reeves with the Denver Broncos from 1988-'92 and the New York Giants from '93-'96; he then served on Jeff Fisher's staff with the Tennessee Oilers and Titans from '97-2005; and the New Orleans Saints from '06-'07; before wrapping up his career with the Titans in 2013.

In this first edition of Henshaw's House, the veteran coach discusses the NCAA's new redshirt rule, which allows freshmen -- and older players who have never redshirted -- to preserve a year of eligibility while playing in up to four games during a season. The old rule required players to sit out the entire year to receive a redshirt, or they could apply for a medical hardship provided they played in less than 30 percent of the season and only in the first six games.

In this conversation with Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel, Henshaw discusses the benefits of the rule change, how it will help players and their teams, and also how it might have an impact on players' readiness for the NFL.

Warchant: I think a lot of fans are very interested to see how college coaches are going to use this new redshirt rule to their advantage. It seems like something that probably should have been done a long time ago. Do you like the change?

Henshaw: I was happy to see it. I think it gives the players more flexibility, and I think they will be able to play longer in college now -- especially the guys who are not phenomenal athletes that come in for three years and then go be pros. There are always some guys who are like that, but if you look at the majority of college football, most guys probably need to be there for four or five years. What this does is it gives them an opportunity to play later on during the season and still keep that fifth year. That's from the player's standpoint.

From a team standpoint, it helps you with your depth. With only 85 scholarship players, if you go down at one position, all of a sudden you come to November and you’ve got three or four games left ... you can bring a guy off of his “redshirt," play him for four games, and be able to make it through the season. And it gives him the experience of playing without losing that year of eligibility.

Warchant: Do you think we’ll see it used in a lot of different ways depending on the team’s needs and the demands of different positions?

Henshaw: I think the main way it’s going to be used is when a key player gets injured, or is out for whatever reason, in the last few weeks of the season. Then you can bring in that young guy. Another way is if you’ve got a player who has the talent to really be special but is pretty raw and can’t help you early on as a freshman. Then as the season goes on, he starts getting better and better and better, to where he can help you now in those last few games.

Another situation is with these bowl games where you’re starting to see seniors and some juniors not playing because they want to go get ready for the NFL. You can bring that young guy up in those situations too. Even if it’s just for that one game, it gives that freshman a better understanding of not only what it’s like to play in a game, but probably more importantly, learning how to prepare to play in a real game.

Warchant: Coaches often talk about young players needing to get used to game speed. Are there some positions where coaches will look to get guys in as freshmen just so they can experience that game speed ... even if they're not necessarily needed to win games right now?

Henshaw: I think that would help with every position. In general, it’s easier for positions like wide receiver, running back and defensive back to play earlier. The line of scrimmage is usually the most difficult because you are interdependent with the other linemen. What you might do on the defensive line with this rule is bring someone in in November who is a great pass-rusher, and he’ll have fresh legs off the corner and be able to give you a spark.