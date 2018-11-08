Warchant: With the loss at N.C. State, FSU has now fallen to 4-5 on the season. But maybe more importantly than that, the Seminoles have gotten blown out in these last two games -- by Clemson and N.C. State. They haven't really been competitive after halftime. How big of a concern is that going forward?

Henshaw: You never want to lose by a large deficit. But when you go into a game, especially when you have some shortcomings on your team, you have a choice to make: You're either going to play not to lose -- play it safe and hope the other team makes mistakes -- or you can go in playing aggressively, saying, "I am going to do everything I can to win the game." Sometimes, that doesn't work out. And as a result, you can end up getting beat by a larger margin than you would if you played conservatively. But you give yourself a better chance to win. And I think that's the approach that our coaching staff has taken.

Even though the results haven't been what any of us have wanted, at least we are playing to win. And I'm encouraged about that.

The other approach you can take is what I thought LSU tried to do in its game against Alabama. Some people might disagree, but the way I looked at it, LSU played not to lose against Alabama. And as a result, they were able to keep the game close for awhile, where it looked like they were still in the game. But the problem was Alabama never made a bunch of drastic errors to give LSU a short field. And even though the final score was only 29 to nothing, they had no chance to win. None whatsoever, playing like that.

On the other hand, if they had played wide open, they could have had a better chance to win. But they also could have gotten beat 55-10 or something like that. That would have looked worse, but you would have given yourself a better chance to win.

I think that's one of the biggest differences between college football and pro football. Most teams in pro football -- not all, but most -- are going to play to win. Because the reality in pro football is it doesn't make a difference if you win by 30 or if you win by 1. It's exactly the same. And it's the same thing with losing -- if you lose by 1 or you lose by 30 or 40 and you get blown out -- it's the same thing. It all counts as one loss and you play next week. Because in pro football, you don't have to worry about the polls and rankings and things like that. It's just did you win or did you lose?

Warchant: One of the things that has fans so upset -- and I'm sure the coaches are pulling their hair out about it -- is all the penalties. They've had at least 15 each of these last two weeks. And penalties have always been kind of a weird thing to me. Every coach says they want to avoid them, but is it really just a matter of discipline?