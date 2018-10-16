Warchant: Florida State had its off-week last week, and I imagine that was a good time for the team to kind of decompress a little bit and evaluate where things stand midway through the season. Do coaches usually take the same approach to all off-weeks, or does it just depend on what has been happening that particular season?

Henshaw: It’s something that everybody does a little bit different, but you have to know your own team to know what’s best for you. No matter how you approach it, I think one of the biggest things you’ve got to do during an off-week is analyze your team — not the opponent, but analyze your team and your personnel — and ask yourself, “All right, what do we do best? And what are things we do that we struggle with?" And that’s from a team point of view and also from an individual point of view.

Then you ask yourselves, “What adjustments can we make, within the context of our scheme, that can help our players and put them in position to be able to succeed in the next six games?" That’s something you can talk to the players about and show them the coaching staff’s analysis, which will help the team go forward.

Some teams will do it a little different. Say they want to put an emphasis on one particular game later on the schedule — like a Florida — they might use this time to put in a few wrinkles for Florida. They can tell the players, “There are a couple of different things we want to do against Florida," and even if it’s 10 or 15 minutes, what you’re doing is you’re putting it in the players’ heads that there’s an emphasis on that particular game, even though it’s six weeks down the line.

Warchant: I know coaches are making adjustments throughout the season, but is the off-week the best chance to really make significant changes to what you're doing?

Henshaw: It definitely is, because as a coaching staff, you’re not under the gun that week to have a game plan for the next team. So for two or three or four days, you can sit there and analyze what you have done and decide what you feel like you can do going forward — from a personnel point of view and from a scheme point of view. Just little things that can end up making a big difference. And it’s your job as a coach to turn around and sell that back to the team.

Warchant: Off-weeks come at different times for different teams. I imagine having one smack-dab in the middle of the season is probably a good thing for this team.

Henshaw: We’ve had six games now, so I think that’s enough of a body of work where we should have an understanding of what we have. Then the idea is to make adjustments for the second half. I’ll give you an example: Look at Tennessee last week. Tennessee is not a talented team. It's much different than Florida State, which has got plenty of talent. But Tennessee had an off-week last week, and they made some adjustments. They turn around and play Auburn and end up beating Auburn. That was a fabulous job by their coaching staff. And there were some definite differences in how they approached that game and how they did certain things, compared to how they did it earlier in the year.

Even the week before, when they got beat by Georgia, you could see they were improved from earlier in the year. And I would say the same thing about Florida State. If you look at the first 40 minutes of that Miami game, that’s a big improvement over the first five games of the year. You’re playing some good football now if you go out and you are ahead of Miami, 27-7, at Miami. That’s really good football. So there’s improvement going on. And now you’ve had an off-week, and four of the last six games are at home.

So you have an opportunity here. And in my mind, there are three signature games that could be big-time significant if you can get a win -- that’s Clemson, Notre Dame away, and Florida. So you’ve got a great chance now. If you beat one of those three teams, or two out of three or all of them, then you have done something that’s really significant. And you have put your stamp on this season with wins like that.