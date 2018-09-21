Warchant: After losing to Syracuse, Florida State is now 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the ACC. The offense had another really poor showing, and a lot of fans say they're frustrated because they're not seeing any adjustments from Willie Taggart and his staff. After the Syracuse game, Taggart said everything is "on the table" when it comes to fixing the offense. But how much can a staff realistically change in the middle of a season?

Henshaw: Actually, one of the things that every coaching staff has to do is you have to make adjustments as the year goes on — whether things are going good or they’re not going good. Because circumstances will change, especially when it comes to personnel. And certain things that you think you’ll have, you don’t really have. So it’s up to every coach to adjust to what they have.

Then the players have to trust that the coaches are making these adjustments to give them the best chance to win. Most Florida State fans will have a good understanding of a big-time adjustment that was made in the early '90s when Charlie Ward was here. Florida State had a particular offense at the time, and really by necessity, they decided to make a change. They got in that Georgia Tech game, and they got so far behind that they had to do something.

Most coaches would have given up on a Charlie Ward at that point because he kept turning the ball over, but that coaching staff didn’t. And you see what the end results were. That’s an example of making an in-season adjustment. It was the same personnel that was there all along, and yet by making an adjustment, the team was able to perform.

I can remember all the way back to West Virginia, the last game that I happened to play as a player was in the Peach Bowl in 1969. We were playing South Carolina, and we had gotten a wide receiver hurt in the last game of the regular season. Coach Bowden was our offensive coordinator at the time, and we went from a split-back veer offense to, in one game, running the wishbone. And we played in the rain, and we ended up beating South Carolina. That was an adjustment he made because we had backs, but we didn’t have wide receivers.

So you make an adjustment to give yourself the best chance to win with the people you have on your team at that particular time.

Warchant: But can't that be tricky? If you're changing things in the middle of a season, is there a risk that the players will have doubts about what you're doing?