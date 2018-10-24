Warchant: Florida State has been playing its best football of the season, winning three of its last four games, but the Seminoles are still huge underdogs this Saturday against No. 2 Clemson. If you're going into a game like this, where you're a heavy underdog, are there certain things you have to do to give yourself a chance to pull off the upset -- regardless of specific matchups?

Henshaw: I think if you're approaching a game with a team like Clemson, there are several things you have to have a clear understanding about. The first thing is you do not have any chance to win unless you go out there and out-hit them. You've got to be more physical than they are, from the start to the finish. If you're the most physical team on the field, you have a chance to win.

You also have to be the hungrier team. You have to not only out-hit them, but you have to out-hustle them. You've got to have more effort than they have. And a perfect example of that -- of out-hitting and out-hustling somebody -- was Purdue against Ohio State last weekend. Ohio State is a far superior team, but yet Purdue was able to beat them. They out-hit them, they out-hustled them, and they were aggressive with their coaching. They were aggressive throughout the game.

The other thing that's important with this game, like I said the week before we played Miami, is you have to be careful that you don't get ready to play too early. Sometimes you get so excited about playing a team like Clemson that you're ready to play on Thursday or Friday, but you can't peak too early. You need to hold your emotions in check until Saturday at 12 o'clock. And make sure that at 4 o'clock, you don't have one more hit left in your body.

And by the way, one of the reasons I think it's great to play at 12 o'clock is that it gives you more time to celebrate a win afterward.

Warchant: Speaking specifically about Clemson, one of the interesting things about that team is their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, is just a true freshman. He's a really talented true freshman, but he's still a true freshman. I think it's safe to say that a big part of the Seminoles' game plan on defense will be to pressure him, hit him and see if they can maybe get in his head a little bit.

Henshaw: I think that's right. If you're looking for the blueprint, I think you can look back at their game at Texas A&M. I saw that game, and they did two very important things -- they hit that quarterback and they had great crowd noise. And he was not able to handle it. If it had not been for the veteran, Kelly Bryant, being able to come in and bail them out, they would have lost that Texas A&M game. So we have a challenge in front of us, sure. But if Texas A&M can do that and give him a tough time, then why can't we?

And there's something else you need to remember about Clemson. Two years ago, they got beat by Pitt -- they were far superior to Pitt, but they got beat. Last year, they go up to Syracuse, and Syracuse beats them. I don't think Syracuse won another game. They lost their last five games the rest of the year, but they beat Clemson.

So, they've kinda got this in their M.O. now. Once a year, they're going to get beat by somebody they're not supposed to get beat by. So why can't that be us?