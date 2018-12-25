Warchant: Willie Taggart and his staff have been here for a year now, but this is their first full recruiting cycle. One of the challenges I think they're having is explaining to prospects that things aren't as bad as they might appear. When you came to Florida State in 1976 with Coach Bowden, this program was in a very bad place. What kind of vision were you all able to sell recruits at that time?

Henshaw: When we first came here to Florida State, one interesting thing is Coach Bowden did not really want us to recruit guys that Florida had already offered. He felt like, at that particular time, that you were wasting your time because you weren’t going to get that guy if Florida really wanted him. And he realized that there were so many guys in the state. So it was our job to go out there and evaluate players and get the best players you possibly could.

We knew we weren't always going to get the best of the best at that time, but he told us not to worry about the players we couldn't get ... worry about the ones we could. And that's something I always remembered.

I’ll give you a good example of a time when that worked out incredibly well. When I left here (in 1983), I went to the University of Alabama. And the only reason I went there was because Coach Bowden told me, “If you ever get a chance to coach at Alabama, that’s what you should do.” So I did what I was told to do.

And when I first started coaching at Alabama, I recruited Miami, just like I did when I was here. So we went down to a high school down there -- South Miami High School -- and the head coach down there was Sam Miller. And Sam Miller had been very instrumental in helping us here at Florida State, in getting some guys to come here.

Well, there were two linebackers on his team that year. One was Keith Carter, and I believe he was one of the top defensive players in the country. There was another guy who played linebacker for South Miami, and his name was Derrick Thomas. And nobody was recruiting Derrick Thomas. Everybody in the country was recruiting Carter.

So I went down there and saw the coach and said, “Hey, can you help us at least get a visit from this Carter guy to Alabama?” Well, Sam Miller said, “I’ll do that if you want me to. But Carter’s gonna go to Florida State.” Then he said, “And he’s not the best linebacker we have." He said Derrick Thomas was their best linebacker, and no one was recruiting him.

So we looked at the film, and he said, “Look, Derrick Thomas doesn’t know what to do. He hasn’t been playing linebacker very long, but he will be the best football player of the two.” So I took his word for it because he had been very good to us before. And I took the film back up to Alabama.

Of course, none of the coaches at Alabama would approve him. They didn't think we should sign him. So I went in to Ray Perkins, the head coach, and said, “This high school coach has told me that Derrick Thomas is their best player and that we should take him.” And I said, “If you don’t want to take him, that’s fine. But I want you to know that I will stick my neck out and I will put my name on this guy.”

Ray Perkins said, “You know, if I go in and say we approved Derrick Thomas, you know these other coaches are gonna get mad at you. And when he comes in here, if he doesn’t turn out to be a good player, these coaches are going to be very upset with you. And so am I.”

Well, I told him I was willing to take that risk. And Derrick Thomas came up to Alabama, and we all know how that went. (Thomas would go on to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.)

It’s just an example of how things can work out. This phenom, 5-star, all-world recruit comes up here to Florida State, and he ends up being just another guy. Meanwhile, his teammate goes on to become one of the best players in college football history.