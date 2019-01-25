George Henshaw, who coached for two decades in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and position coach and also worked for many years at the college level -- including seven seasons under Bobby Bowden at Florida State -- occasionally offers insights into Florida State football for Warchant.com subscribers.

In this week's conversation with Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel, Henshaw tackles a different type of topic: What goes on behind the scenes in preparation for a Super Bowl? Henshaw coached in two Super Bowls during his NFL career -- he was offensive line coach for the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV, and he was assistant head coach for the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.

Warchant: We usually discuss Florida State and college football in these pieces, but I think most football fans are focused on the Super Bowl right now. And you are one of very few people who can say that you coached in two Super Bowls. So I thought we might tap into your experience this week and discuss the upcoming game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Before we get into specifics, I was wondering what it must feel like at that moment when you realize you’re actually going to the Super Bowl. Can you remember the emotions?

Henshaw: I can definitely remember it. It’s a tremendous honor to be a part of a team that is able to go to the Super Bowl. And I was fortunate enough to be part of two different teams to do it, so I feel very lucky to have that opportunity. Unfortunately, the three other times we played in the (conference) championship game, we ended up losing, or we would have been in a few more.

Of course, at that time, if you lost the championship game, you went and coached in the Pro Bowl for a week in Hawaii, which is not exactly what you would call, "roughing it."

But yes, it’s a great honor to be part of a team that goes to the Super Bowl. And I thought that all four of the teams we saw play last weekend -- New England, Kansas City, New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams -- were certainly worth of going to the Super Bowl. You could see that each one of those teams had tremendous coaches, they had just unreal quarterback play, they were all very emotional and there was a real passion from every team. It’s interesting: All of the negative things you hear about pro athletes -- that they just play for the money and all that -- well, you watch those games and try to say that. When you get in these games and the emotions come out, all of a sudden the money part is way in the background. It’s the pride in getting to go to the Super Bowl.

Warchant: I'm curious what it’s like to prepare for a Super Bowl, and how different that is compared to any other game your teams played in. What are some of the biggest challenges that you have to overcome from a preparation standpoint?

Henshaw: One big thing for a lot of teams is the lack of familiarity. Most teams don’t get to go to the Super Bowl very often, so everything is a new experience. All of the sudden, people that you haven’t talked to in 25 years will be calling you and wanting to see if you can get them tickets to the game. There are a lot more distractions than you’re used to.

Of course, this won’t be a problem for the Patriots. They’ve been there so many times, they know the routine. But for the Rams, it will be a challenge. One nice thing about it is they give you the extra week to prepare, and I would bet that both teams will have their game plans in place before they even go to Atlanta on Sunday.