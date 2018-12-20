George Henshaw, who coached for two decades in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and position coach and also worked for many years at the college level -- including seven seasons under Bobby Bowden at Florida State -- will offer insights to Warchant.com readers during the 2018 season.

In this week's conversation with Warchant.com managing editor Ira Schoffel, Henshaw draws upon his years of offensive line coaching to discuss the challenges of evaluating and recruiting players at that position.





Warchant: Offensive line obviously is a huge emphasis for Florida State in this 2019 recruiting class, and the 'Noles signed three offensive linemen on Wednesday. I've heard a lot of people say through the years that evaluating those players is harder than other positions. Did you find that to be the case during your career? And if so, why is it so tricky to evaluate and recruit that position?

Henshaw: It is tricky, and I think there are a number of reasons. First off, a lot of college head coaches don't really know what they're looking for when it comes to recruiting offensive linemen. Now, if you're talking about a Les Miles or a Kirk Ferentz or a Phil Fulmer when he was at Tennessee, or someone like that ... now they understand what an offensive lineman is supposed to look like. Because they coached 'em. They coached offensive line before they became head coaches. So they've really got it, where others might not.

But to me, there are three things you're really looking for in an offensive lineman. The guy needs to be smart, he's got to have athletic ability, and he has to be a physical football player. You'd love to sign only guys who meet all three of those criteria, but unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way. So if a guy doesn't have one of those areas, then they really have to be superior in the other two.

Let's just say that you're not a real physical football player. And I've been around some really good players that weren't real physical. The way they were still able to be successful is they were really smart, and they were really athletic. So they could get away with it. I've also coached some guys that were extremely physical -- a high draft choice we once had at left tackle with the Denver Broncos was as physical as he could be and extremely athletic. But when he was a rookie, we had him next to Keith Bishop, who was an All-Pro left guard, who would tell him who to block on every play. The guy was a rookie and didn't have confidence in what he was doing, so we had a guy right beside him that would help him. Well, that's part of working together. And he was so gifted physically, he could make up for his lack of knowledge.

I think one of the other challenges is when you go look at an offensive lineman in high school, or in junior college, if he plays 10, 11, 12 games in a season, he may only play against a couple of guys who will really give him competition. If he is what you're looking for, then he's going to be better than pretty much everybody he plays against. So there might only be a couple of games where he goes up against guys who have similar ability, and those are the games you really have to pay attention to: How does he play in those games? Because when he gets to college, every player he plays against on defense is going to have more athletic ability than he does. So you have to pay close attention to how he does when he goes up against really good competition.

Then on top of that, because of how the offensive linemen have to work together, you need to evaluate whether this is someone who can get along with, and be able to play with, the other offensive linemen. There are some guys who just don't work well with others -- they're independent contractors. And independent contractors have no place on the offensive line. You need to be able to work together as a unit -- that's what determines your success. Because you're not going to be able to go out there and block one-on-one across the line -- you'd better be able to work together, along with your tight end.

And those are things you really can only find out by doing your research and talking to the high school coaches and having them up in camp so you can see them work first-hand. That's one advantage of having them come to camp, where the college coaches can work with them. You're able to see all those things. And then you also need to try to get a feel for their Football IQ. Find out if they really understand their offense -- not your offense, but their offense in high school. Because if he really understands his offense, that means he's coachable and there's a good chance he'll be able to understand your offense. If a guy has been playing three years of high school football and has no idea of what they're trying to get done on offense, you think he's all of a sudden going to be able to learn your offense in college? The chances are not very good.