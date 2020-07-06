After leading the Florida State men's basketball team to its first regular-season ACC championship earlier this year, Leonard Hamilton was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year. This week, his top two assistant coaches received honors of their own. Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Associate head coach Stan Jones was recently named the No. 2 assistant coach in the ACC in an informal poll. (USAToday Sports Images)

In polling of other coaches in the ACC, FSU associate head coach Stan Jones and assistant coach Charlton Young were named the No. 2 and No. 3 assistant coaches in the conference, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported. Goodman, who is doing similar polling of other conferences as well, said he asked at least 20 ACC coaches (primarily assistants) to name the "top assistant coaches" in the league. The No. 1 ACC assistant coach, according to the informal poll, was Virginia's Jason Williford. Jones, who has been on Hamilton's staff since his days at the University of Miami, checked in at No. 2. With each selection, Goodman provided a quote from an unnamed ACC assistant coach. This is the one on Jones: “Stan has a wealth of basketball knowledge. He has been Leonard Hamilton’s right-hand man over the years while turning FSU into a national powerhouse program. The only reason he is not a head coach is because he hasn’t networked and self-promoted like other high major assistants.”

FSU assistant coach Charlton Young (right) was named the No. 3 assistant coach in the ACC. (Gene Williams/Warchant)