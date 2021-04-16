"I am very excited," Pittman said of his decision. "FSU was the school that I was the most comfortable with. I talk with the entire staff all the time. No school made me a bigger priority than FSU."

Lynn Haven, Fla., tight end Randy Pittman announced Friday morning on Twitter that he has committed to the Seminoles. He chose FSU over offers from Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Maryland, among others.

Florida State's 2023 football recruiting class took an early hit on Thursday when Orlando RB Cedric Baxter announced he was backing out of his earlier commitment, but the Seminoles have rebounded nicely.

As a freshman at Mosley High two years ago, Pittman showed his potential by racking up over 500 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Pittman has played on both sides of the ball and is also a talented basketball player.

But he said the Seminoles project him as a tight end.

"That's where FSU has been recruiting me for a while," Pittman said. "I feel I'm very explosive as a receiver, and Coach [Chris] Thomsen and Coach [Mike] Norvell love how I can stretch the field. I'm working hard on getting stronger as a route runner."

Florida State offered him a football scholarship last summer, with DBs coach Marcus Woodson being heavily involved in the recruitment. Pittman said he also speaks frequently with OL graduate assistant coach Cooper Williams, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen and others.

"I have a great relationship with the entire staff," he said. "Coach Woodson and Cooper Williams have been the coaches I talk with the most. They care about me so much as a person. Even with Coach Norvell. I called him after church, and he asked me about the sermon and the message on it. There's genuine care from this staff. I've also talked a lot with Coach Thomsen. Great guy as well. Can't wait to work with him in June when I camp there."

Pittman is FSU's third commitment for the 2023 class.