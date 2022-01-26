Highly productive LB transfer Bethune opens up about becoming a Seminole

While some players who enter the transfer portal take weeks or even months to make a decision about their future home, former UCF linebacker Tatum Bethune needed just a few days. Even though he grew up in Miami and was told from a young age to cheer for the hometown Hurricanes over the Florida State Seminoles, Bethune wasted little time in choosing FSU -- even though UM was one of the many schools seeking his commitment. “I am not even going to lie, growing up and living in Miami, you are always taught to not like Florida State,” Bethune said. “It was pretty hard to decide whether I wanted to stay at home. I realized I have grinded all my life not just to play at home. I wanted to leave and experience new things, make the decision on my own.” *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Some college football players enter the portal in search of increased playing time or a larger role, but that wasn't the case with Bethune. He was a focal point of the UCF defense in 2021 and recorded more than 100 tackles. Instead, his reasons centered more around the positive trajectory of the FSU program under head coach Mike Norvell. "There's no really specific reason why I transferred. I love UCF and I don't have anything bad to say about UCF," Bethune said. "When I entered the portal, I chose FSU, because I see where this program is going, I see what Coach Norvell is building. That was just something that I wanted to be a part of." Bethune racked up 108 tackles last year, and he has accounted for 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in 35 career appearances. He never missed a game with UCF. Beyond statistics, Bethune said he also has learned to be a vocal leader at UCF, describing himself as someone who's "going to talk a lot." He said he's probably the last player to put his mouthpiece in before every snap. "I bring the love of the game to the field," Bethune said. "Just having that high energy, being able to keep my players up. I am a guy who is always going to encourage my players." When asked about the transfer process, the former Miami Central High star acknowledged it was stressful at first. "That first day was kind of chaotic. I am pretty sure that was for everybody," Bethune said. "My phone kept ringing from unknown numbers, people from the West Coast to all around the country."