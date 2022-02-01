Highly touted freshman CB Sam McCall focuses on improvement at FSU
The Florida State football team signed 16 recruits during the early signing period, and 12 of them enrolled for the spring semester.
On Tuesday, arguably the most talented of the bunch met with the local media for the first time.
Sam McCall, one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation and also one of the highest-rated 2022 recruits within the talent-rich state of Florida, recapped his first few weeks within the FSU program.
A former UF pledge who switched to the Seminoles last February, McCall was committed to FSU for nearly a calendar year and became a cornerstone of Mike Norvell’s third recruiting class as FSU head coach.
“I didn’t have [any] doubt about FSU,” McCall said, explaining why he stayed committed even during a tough 2021 season for the 'Noles. “I knew we were not going to have a perfect season, I just wanted to see how we were going to fight. I liked the way we fought through every game, especially the Miami game, coming out with a big win. Not just holding our heads down, keeping them high. The way Coach Norvell did everything.”
A versatile two-way player in high school, McCall wants to focus solely on improving as a cornerback and “trying to be the best" as a freshman.
“Just knowing it is my freshman year, I will probably just work on one position for now," he said. "Probably one of the biggest seasons we are going to have, so just working on being a better corner. We are going to have a ton of guys who can play multiple positions. Just probably right now working on the corner position.”
McCall did, however, say that FSU faithful are likely going to see him on special teams, adding that he’ll look to, “put up points on the board as a returner.”
After he didn’t play in the Under Armour All-America game due to an ankle injury, McCall updated his current status, saying he’s about “90 percent” back to full speed. He said he decided not to play in the all-star contest because he didn't want to have a setback before enrolling at FSU.
Set to wear No. 11 with the ’Noles, McCall added that FSU’s medical and support staff are already hard at work to get him to full strength.
“Now when I got here, that first week getting into the training room, they have been doing a really good job getting me back into stuff,” the four-star DB said. “So I have been getting back to almost 90 percent. I am trying to just get to the 110 percent of everything. I have been good with my ankle. It’s been perfect getting back to everything, so hopefully get back into Tour of Duty (winter conditioning) soon.”
At 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, McCall talked about some of his strengths as a defensive back and areas where he wants to improve. One desired skill he cited specifically was tracking opposing receivers more tightly once the ball is in the air.
“What I bring to the table is just a tall, long, big outside [defensive back] -- can run with any receiver. Just have that matchup with tall on tall, big on big, receiver versus corner,” McCall said. “Not just having a small corner out there with a big receiver."
Citing past ’Nole legends at defensive back, McCall described how the history of FSU played a role in his decision to come to Tallahassee. He even has aspirations to surpass prior FSU greats like Deion Sanders, Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James, who he called his heroes.
“Just to know they had that dog mentality when they were coming here. I have always seen that in Florida State,” McCall said. “When I saw I got that offer from here, I was like, ‘Yeah, I can probably turn that into something. Have a better record than what they did here.’”
Despite FSU turning in a 5-7 mark in 2021, McCall saw enough positive improvement under the direction of Norvell to convince him to choose the 'Noles over programs with more recent success.
“Watching Coach Norvell, how their leaders grow. I can see another team winning, and it’s all good. But when its going bad, let’s see how you work. Other teams didn’t show that to me,” McCall said. “Florida State showed me how everything is going bad, they are still working the process, instilling goals. Nobody is doubting the team, everybody keeps working and getting better each day.”
This spring, the freshman from Lakeland will be thrown into a position group that has many players with starting experience returning. And that challenge excites him.
“When it's time to get into it in March, we all just have to put our differences to the side and work to see who can get that spot,” McCall said. “And playing with this group of talent, with these defensive backs, I think I can match up with them.”
Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, McCall’s new position coach and main recruiter during his time at Lake Gibson High, is someone the freshman said he appreciates greatly.
“It’s been great … our relationship is way more, it’s basically like a father and son,” McCall said. “That how I see our relationship.”
The talented DB also seems to be clicking with fellow four-star prospect Azareye’h Thomas, who he singled out when asked which teammates he’s grown close to so far.
With spring football only a month away, McCall knows he’s taking the field in a different situation than in high school. He no longer will be one of the only standouts on the field, and he's looking forward to having that support.
“Knowing I have other guys that’s on an elite talent level. We are all on the same level. Now I know I can depend on people,” McCall said. “That shows me a lot. I can depend on our safeties. If I can be in man here, and I know I can count on somebody, I can count on someone that can have my back on everything.”
