Highly touted freshman CB Sam McCall focuses on improvement at FSU

The Florida State football team signed 16 recruits during the early signing period, and 12 of them enrolled for the spring semester. On Tuesday, arguably the most talented of the bunch met with the local media for the first time. Sam McCall, one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation and also one of the highest-rated 2022 recruits within the talent-rich state of Florida, recapped his first few weeks within the FSU program. A former UF pledge who switched to the Seminoles last February, McCall was committed to FSU for nearly a calendar year and became a cornerstone of Mike Norvell's third recruiting class as FSU head coach. "I didn't have [any] doubt about FSU," McCall said, explaining why he stayed committed even during a tough 2021 season for the 'Noles. "I knew we were not going to have a perfect season, I just wanted to see how we were going to fight. I liked the way we fought through every game, especially the Miami game, coming out with a big win. Not just holding our heads down, keeping them high. The way Coach Norvell did everything."

A versatile two-way player in high school, McCall wants to focus solely on improving as a cornerback and "trying to be the best" as a freshman. "Just knowing it is my freshman year, I will probably just work on one position for now," he said. "Probably one of the biggest seasons we are going to have, so just working on being a better corner. We are going to have a ton of guys who can play multiple positions. Just probably right now working on the corner position." McCall did, however, say that FSU faithful are likely going to see him on special teams, adding that he'll look to, "put up points on the board as a returner." After he didn't play in the Under Armour All-America game due to an ankle injury, McCall updated his current status, saying he's about "90 percent" back to full speed. He said he decided not to play in the all-star contest because he didn't want to have a setback before enrolling at FSU. Set to wear No. 11 with the 'Noles, McCall added that FSU's medical and support staff are already hard at work to get him to full strength. "Now when I got here, that first week getting into the training room, they have been doing a really good job getting me back into stuff," the four-star DB said. "So I have been getting back to almost 90 percent. I am trying to just get to the 110 percent of everything. I have been good with my ankle. It's been perfect getting back to everything, so hopefully get back into Tour of Duty (winter conditioning) soon." At 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, McCall talked about some of his strengths as a defensive back and areas where he wants to improve. One desired skill he cited specifically was tracking opposing receivers more tightly once the ball is in the air. "What I bring to the table is just a tall, long, big outside [defensive back] -- can run with any receiver. Just have that matchup with tall on tall, big on big, receiver versus corner," McCall said. "Not just having a small corner out there with a big receiver."

As a verbally-committed recruit throughout 2021, Sam McCall was often a fixture at FSU camps and recruiting events.