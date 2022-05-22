Historically poor road effort has FSU Baseball on rocks entering postseason
With one week remaining in the regular season, the Florida State baseball team appeared to put itself in position to host an NCAA regional tournament for the first time since 2018.
The Seminoles had won 14 of their last 19 games, and their' RPI had shot back up to No. 17 after taking two of three games from No. 6 Miami.
If they could win two or three of their final four games -- one against rival Florida and a weekend series against North Carolina -- the 'Noles would have made a compelling case to be one of 16 NCAA regional host sites.
The only problem, of course, was that all four of those games would come on the road, and FSU had been far less successful this season when it played away from Dick Howser Stadium.
Unable to buck that trend, the Seminoles lost all four games to fall to 32-22 on the season. Their three losses to the Tar Heels came by a combined margin of 28-9; it marked the first time the program had been swept in a road series since 2015.
FSU's RPI has now dropped to No. 29, and it will finish the regular season with what appears to be the worst road record in school history.
Playing their second full season under Mike Martin Jr., the Seminoles were solid inside Dick Howser Stadium, posting a home mark of 26-8. But they went 6-13 in road games, and 0-1 in the lone neutral-site matchup.
According to FSU's official website, the previous worst road performance for a Florida State baseball team came more than four decades ago, when the 1978 team went 7-12.
This year's squad struggled in road games from the very beginning, suffering early losses at Jacksonville and Mercer. And those woes continued all season, as the Seminoles went 2-7 in nine road games during the final month of the regular season.
Their only two wins during that stretch came at Boston College, the worst team in the league by far; BC finished this season at 5-25 in the ACC.
Along with posting a 6-9 mark in ACC road games, the Seminoles went 0-5 in non-conference games away from Howser. They dropped those early games at JU and Mercer, then later lost to rival Florida in Gainesville and Jacksonville, along with a 6-0 loss at Stetson earlier this month.
Thanks in part to that road performance, FSU will enter this week's ACC Tournament as the No. 9 seed with a 15-15 league record. That will be the Seminoles' lowest ACC seeding since joining the conference in 1992; the previous low was No. 8 in 2017.
FSU actually entered this season as the preseason pick of league coaches to win the conference.
The Seminoles are in a three-team pod for the ACC tournament with No. 4 seed Notre Dame and No. 5 seed Virginia. They will face the Cavaliers at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday and the Irish at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
