Historically poor road effort has FSU Baseball on rocks entering postseason

With one week remaining in the regular season, the Florida State baseball team appeared to put itself in position to host an NCAA regional tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Seminoles had won 14 of their last 19 games, and their' RPI had shot back up to No. 17 after taking two of three games from No. 6 Miami.

If they could win two or three of their final four games -- one against rival Florida and a weekend series against North Carolina -- the 'Noles would have made a compelling case to be one of 16 NCAA regional host sites.

The only problem, of course, was that all four of those games would come on the road, and FSU had been far less successful this season when it played away from Dick Howser Stadium.

Unable to buck that trend, the Seminoles lost all four games to fall to 32-22 on the season. Their three losses to the Tar Heels came by a combined margin of 28-9; it marked the first time the program had been swept in a road series since 2015.

