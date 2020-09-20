After dropping last Saturday's season opener to Georgia Tech, 16-13, Florida State coach Mike Norvell said he and his staff would take this off-week to reevaluate all the strengths and weaknesses of his football team.

With that in mind, the Warchant staff sat down to discuss whether the Seminoles should "hold or fold" at every position.

A "hold" vote means we believe the starters and key players at that position can get the job done and will show improvement throughout the year. A "fold" vote means we think either backup players should be given a chance at that spot, or it's simply going to be a tough year there.

Each panelist also was required to go "all-in" with at least one position -- the one they believe has the greatest chance for success in 2020.

Our panel consists of Warchant founder and administrator Gene Williams, managing editor Ira Schoffel, senior writer Corey Clark and director of digital media Aslan Hajivandi.

Part I on the offense can be viewed here.

The video below focuses on the defense:

