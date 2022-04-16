Holding all the Cards! FSU Baseball completes sweep of Louisville

The Florida State baseball team (22-13, 10-8 ACC) defeated No. 9 Louisville (24-11, 9-6 ACC) 10-9 on Saturday afternoon to sweep the series against the ACC Atlantic Division leaders. Jordan Carrion continued his hot streak at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning. He also had a season high three RBI and two runs scored. Florida State used seven pitchers Saturday, with Wyatt Crowell (3-0) earning the win with 2.0 innings pitched. Ross Dunn earned the start – his ninth of the year – and allowed three runs. ***Don't miss out on any of our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***

Jackson Greene, shown earlier this season, blasted a two-run home run Saturday vs. Louisville. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Jackson Baumeister, Conner Whittaker, Davis Hare, Jonah Scolaro and Carson Montgomery also pitched for the 'Noles. Montgomery earned his first career save, entering with runners on first and second and proceeded to strike out both batters he faced. Louisville jumped to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. However, Tyler Martin closed the gap to 3-1, hitting a double and scoring on a wild pitch. Martin had a season-high three hits with his second double of the year. Jackson Greene hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, marking his fourth home run of the year and putting the Seminoles behind by just one, 4-3, going into the third. In his first career start at third base, Greene also saved a couple runs with a diving stop and throw to end the fifth inning. Carrion homered to left field in the bottom of the fifth, with two on base, giving the Seminoles their first lead of the game with a score of 7-5. After Colton Vincent hit a two-run double and Treyton Rank scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh, Louisville closed the gap to just a run with a four-run top of the eighth inning. Evan Webster (2-1) surrendered Carrion’s home run and was tagged with the loss. Florida State next will host Georgia Southern on Wednesday.