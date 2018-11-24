Three streaks over ... and so is Florida State's 2018 season.

Playing before a crowd of 71,953 that featured a large contingent of orange-and-blue clad fans, the Seminoles fell behind by two scores early and never seemed to get going as rival Florida rolled to a 41-14 victory.

Willie Taggart's first season will end with a 5-7 record, while the 11th-ranked Gators improve to 9-3 in their first year under Dan Mullen.

It was UF's first victory in the series since 2012 and ends the Seminoles' streak of consecutive bowl appearances at 36. FSU also will finish with a sub-.500 record for the first time since 1976, Bobby Bowden's first season as head coach.

Both were the longest active streaks in the nation.

One week after delivering an inspiring home win against a top-20 Boston College team, the 'Noles could never seem to get out of their own way on Saturday. They committed one penalty that erased a 70-yard touchdown and were flagged for 10 penalties overall.

Florida, meanwhile, took advantage of several FSU miscues and got a number of big plays from quarterback Feleipe Franks. The redshirt sophomore, who grew up in nearby Wakulla County, threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-26 passing.

UF also moved the ball well on the ground, racking up 278 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

After falling in a 13-0 hole, FSU made things interesting with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Deondre Francois to Cam Akers midway through the second quarter. But the Gators responded with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to effectively seal the victory.

FSU added another touchdown late in the third quarter on a 4-yard run by Francois.

As was the case all season, the Seminoles' offensive line struggled to create running lanes or provide pass protection. Francois was sacked five times, and FSU's leading rusher, Jacques Patrick, has just 52 yards.

