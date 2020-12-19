The No. 15 Florida State men's basketball team will look to continue its strong start to the 2020-21 season with a home game tonight against visiting Central Florida. The Seminoles are looking for their third win since last Saturday, while the Golden Knights are only playing their third game of the season due to COVID-related issues. UCF won its season opener on Nov. 30 against Auburn, 63-55, and then fell at Michigan, 80-58, on Dec. 6. Florida State is coming off of double-digit home victories against Florida and Georgia Tech. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Florida State (4-0, 1-0 ACC) vs. UCF (1-1, 0-0 AAC)

Saturday, Dec. 19, 9 p.m., Tucker Center (2,600), Tallahassee

After a very challenging start to the 2020-21 season, the Seminoles now get two games against teams that should give Leonard Hamilton an opportunity to experiment with lineups and better evaluate his bench players. That's not to say tonight's contest with UCF is a laugher. The Knights did knock off Auburn to start the season, but they also haven't played in almost two weeks. And they did not look good at all during their one game away from home. Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board Last meeting: FSU 96, UCF 73 (Dec. 6, 2014) All-time series: Florida State leads 11-0 TV: ACC Network | Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Johnny Dawkins (UCF)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, R-Jr. RaiQuan Gray 6-8, 260 7.3 7.0 C, Soph. Balsa Koprivica 7-1, 240 10.3 6.0 G, Fr. Scottie Barnes 6-9, 227 12.5 4.5 G, Sr. M.J. Walker 6-5, 213 16.8 2.8 G, R-Jr. Anthony Polite 6-6, 215 10.0 4.3

UCF Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, Fr. Jamille Reynolds 6-9, 285 3.0 1.5 F, So. C.J. Walker 6-8, 205 5.5 5.0 G, Sr. Brandon Mahan 6-5, 205 16.5 3.5 G, Jr. Darin Green Jr. 6-4, 185 9.5 2.0 G, So. Dre Fuller Jr. 6-5, 215 8.5 4.0 (apg)