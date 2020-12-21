The Florida State men's basketball team will be looking to start a new streak tonight when it takes on Gardner-Webb at the Tucker Center. The Seminoles lost to Central Florida by 12 points on Saturday night, ending a 27-game winning streak at home and a 41-game winning streak at home against non-conference opponents. But those kinds of things happen when you allow a team to go on a 13-0 run in the first half and then have another stretch in the second half in which the opponent makes seven straight field goal attempts. This will be the sixth straight home game for the Seminoles to start the 2020-2021 season. Gardner-Webb was actually supposed to be the season-opening opponent for FSU this year, but a positive COVID-19 test in the Runnin' Bulldogs program postponed the game until now. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Florida State (4-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. Gardner-Webb (1-3, 0-0 Big South)

Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Tucker Center (2,600), Tallahassee

Gardner-Webb is 1-3 on the season but is coming off its first win of the year on Friday, an 88-77 victory over VMI. The Runnin' Bulldogs lost to Western Kentucky by two to start the year, to Pitt by 17 and then to East Tennessee State by five points before breaking into the win column. Florida State, meanwhile, will be looking to rebound from its worst home loss since a 106-90 defeat to North Carolina on Jan. 4, 2016. The Seminoles have still had a solid start to the season, with four wins in their first five games, including important victories over Indiana, Florida and ACC foe Georgia Tech. But Leonard Hamilton's team wants to put together a solid 40 minutes tonight before ACC play resumes on Dec. 29 at Clemson. Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board Last meeting: FSU 78, Gardner-Webb 53, Nov. 15, 2010 All-time series: Florida State leads 1-0 TV: Fox Sports South | Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Tim Craft (Gardner-Webb)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, R-Jr. RaiQuan Gray 6-8, 260 8.6 6.2 C, Soph. Balsa Koprivica 7-1, 240 9.4 5.0 G, Fr. Scottie Barnes 6-9, 227 11.6 4.0 (apg) G, Sr. M.J. Walker 6-5, 213 17.8 2.8 G, R-Jr. Anthony Polite 6-6, 215 10.8 4.6

Gardner-Webb Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, So. Kareem Reid 6-9, 205 6.5 4.5 F, Jr. Ludovic Dufeal 6-8, 200 3.3 6.0 F, So. Lance Terry 6-2, 180 11.0 2.5 G, Sr. Jaheam Cornwall 6-0, 170 14.5 3.3 (apg) G, Jr. Jacob Falko 6-2, 180 10.3 3.0