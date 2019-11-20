Hoops Game Day: Florida State Seminoles host Chattanooga
After rallying to avoid a home upset against visiting Western Carolina on Friday, the Florida State men's basketball team will continue its four-game home stand Wednesday night against Chattanooga.
The Seminoles will look to get off to a much better start than they did in that game, when they trailed by 17 points in the first half.
Although this is a home game, it's actually the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic Tournament, which also will feature a home game next week against Chicago State followed by two games in Niceville, Fla. -- against Tennessee and either Purdue or VCU.
Florida State (2-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Chattanooga (3-1, 0-0 Southern Conf.)
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., Tucker Center (12,100), Tallahassee
It would be difficult to experience more highs and lows in the first three games of a season than Leonard Hamilton's club has. First, the Seminoles blew an opportunity to get an ACC road win at Pitt, then they stormed to a road win at rival Florida, then they nearly were shocked at home by Western Carolina.
That type of inconsistency should not come as a major surprise considering the Seminoles were tasked with replacing several top players from a program that went to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 the past two seasons.
Newcomers Patrick Williams and Malik Osborne seem to have found their footing quickly, but the Seminoles still are looking for the emergence of other key contributors. FSU currently only has seven players seeing more than 10 minutes of action per game, and that is low by Hamilton's standards. Look for some of the other newcomers -- centers Dominik Olejniczak and Balsa Koprivica and guards Nathanael Jack and RayQuan Evans -- to begin working their way into larger roles.
Last meeting: FSU 111, Chattanooga 70 (Feb. 1, 1975)
All-time series: Florida State leads 2-0
TV: FoxSports| Radio: Seminole Radio Network
Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Lamont Paris (Chattanooga)
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
F, So.
|
RaiQuan Gray
|
6-8, 260
|
6.0
|
3.3
|
F, So.
|
Malik Osborne
|
6-9, 225
|
6.0
|
7.3
|
G, Sr.
|
Trent Forrest
|
6-4, 210
|
13.3
|
3.7 (apg)
|
G, Jr.
|
M.J. Walker
|
6-5, 213
|
11.3
|
4.0
|
G, So.
|
Devin Vassell
|
6-7, 194
|
12.3
|
4.3
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
F, Jr.
|
Rod Johnson
|
6-7, 200
|
9.3
|
7.3
|
F, Jr.
|
Ramon Vila
|
6-8, 242
|
9.5
|
6.5
|
F, Gr.
|
Matt Ryan
|
6-7, 215
|
16.8
|
5.0
|
G, Jr.
|
David Jean-Baptiste
|
6-1, 191
|
16.8
|
4.0
|
G, So.
|
Maurice Commander
|
6-0, 167
|
7.3
|
3.3 (apg)
What to Watch For: This will be another great opportunity for Leonard Hamilton and his staff to work some different combinations of players together and give some of the newcomers extended minutes. Opening with Pitt and Florida forced the Seminoles to shorten their rotation, which meant the Western Carolina game was the first real chance for some of those new faces to show what they can do -- and it didn't always go well.
Chattanooga is coming off of a 12-20 season, although the Mocs should have some renewed energy as they come into this game with a 3-1 record. Junior guard Jean-David Baptiste, a Miami product, scored 25 points last time out against South Alabama. He and FSU guard Trent Forrest should be a fun battle to watch.
Opening Line: Florida State - minus-20.5
---------------------------
