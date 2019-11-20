After rallying to avoid a home upset against visiting Western Carolina on Friday, the Florida State men's basketball team will continue its four-game home stand Wednesday night against Chattanooga. The Seminoles will look to get off to a much better start than they did in that game, when they trailed by 17 points in the first half. Although this is a home game, it's actually the first game of the Emerald Coast Classic Tournament, which also will feature a home game next week against Chicago State followed by two games in Niceville, Fla. -- against Tennessee and either Purdue or VCU. ** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **

Trent Forrest (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

Florida State (2-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. Chattanooga (3-1, 0-0 Southern Conf.)

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m., Tucker Center (12,100), Tallahassee

It would be difficult to experience more highs and lows in the first three games of a season than Leonard Hamilton's club has. First, the Seminoles blew an opportunity to get an ACC road win at Pitt, then they stormed to a road win at rival Florida, then they nearly were shocked at home by Western Carolina. That type of inconsistency should not come as a major surprise considering the Seminoles were tasked with replacing several top players from a program that went to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 the past two seasons. Newcomers Patrick Williams and Malik Osborne seem to have found their footing quickly, but the Seminoles still are looking for the emergence of other key contributors. FSU currently only has seven players seeing more than 10 minutes of action per game, and that is low by Hamilton's standards. Look for some of the other newcomers -- centers Dominik Olejniczak and Balsa Koprivica and guards Nathanael Jack and RayQuan Evans -- to begin working their way into larger roles. Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board Last meeting: FSU 111, Chattanooga 70 (Feb. 1, 1975) All-time series: Florida State leads 2-0 TV: FoxSports| Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Lamont Paris (Chattanooga)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, So. RaiQuan Gray 6-8, 260 6.0 3.3 F, So. Malik Osborne 6-9, 225 6.0 7.3 G, Sr. Trent Forrest 6-4, 210 13.3 3.7 (apg) G, Jr. M.J. Walker 6-5, 213 11.3 4.0 G, So. Devin Vassell 6-7, 194 12.3 4.3

Chattanooga Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, Jr. Rod Johnson 6-7, 200 9.3 7.3 F, Jr. Ramon Vila 6-8, 242 9.5 6.5 F, Gr. Matt Ryan 6-7, 215 16.8 5.0 G, Jr. David Jean-Baptiste 6-1, 191 16.8 4.0 G, So. Maurice Commander 6-0, 167 7.3 3.3 (apg)