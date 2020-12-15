Hoops Game Day: Florida State Seminoles host Georgia Tech in ACC opener
The Florida State men's basketball team will open the ACC season tonight against a surging Georgia Tech squad.
The No. 15 Seminoles are coming off an 83-71 win over rival Florida on Saturday, which improved their record to 3-0 on the season. Georgia Tech is 2-2 and coming off of back-to-back wins -- an impressive 17-point victory over Kentucky and an 11-point win on the road at Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Florida State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-0 ACC)
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m., Tucker Center (2,600), Tallahassee
After playing just one game in the first two weeks of the season, the Seminoles had an impressive two-game stretch last week, knocking off Indiana in overtime and then beating rival Florida (again) by 12 on Saturday.
Freshman Scottie Barnes built on his game-winning heroics against the Hoosiers with his best game as a collegian against the Gators. He scored 17 points, including two vicious dunks, and also again led the team in assists.
M.J. Walker continued his stellar early season scoring with 17 as well. And he did it on just five shots from the floor, as Walker was 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. RaiQuan Gray (5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal) had another terrific all-around game against the Gators, and Anthony Polite scored a career-high 14 points as well.
The Seminoles still need more production from their bench, and they need to shoot it better from the free-throw line. They're shooting just 68 percent from the charity stripe this season, and that includes Walker being 23 of 24. If you take away the senior guard's shooting, the rest of the team is just 26 of 48 (54.1 percent). Barnes is 4 of 13 from the free-throw line through three games. That will have to get better as conference play starts.
Last meeting: FSU 70, Georgia Tech 58 (Dec. 31, 2019)
All-time series: Florida State leads 43-28
TV: ACC Network | Radio: Seminole Radio Network
Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech)
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG 2020-2021
|RPG 2020-2021
|
F, R-Jr.
|
RaiQuan Gray
|
6-8, 260
|
8.3
|
7.3
|
C, Soph.
|
Balsa Koprivica
|
7-1, 240
|
10.3
|
5.3
|
G, Fr.
|
Scottie Barnes
|
6-9, 227
|
11.3
|
5.3 (apg)
|
G, Sr.
|
M.J. Walker
|
6-5, 213
|
17.7
|
2.3
|
G, R-Jr.
|
Anthony Polite
|
6-6, 215
|
10.0
|
5.3
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
F, Sr.
|
Jordan Usher
|
6-7, 213
|
11.8
|
5.8
|
F, Sr.
|
Moses Wright
|
6-9, 233
|
21.3
|
9.8
|
G, Jr.
|
Michael Devoe
|
6-5, 197
|
12.5
|
2.8
|
G, Sr.
|
Bubba Parham
|
6-10, 162
|
13.0
|
3.3
|
G, Sr.
|
Jose Alvarado
|
6-0, 179
|
17.8
|
3.8 (apg)
What to Watch For: While Florida State is favorite in this one, it doesn't figure to be easy. Georgia Tech lost its season opener in four overtimes to Georgia State, and then dropped the next game to Mercer. But since then, the Yellow Jackets beat Kentucky by 17 at home and then went on the road and dispatched of Nebraska by 11 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Yellow Jackets are loaded with scoring and experience. The starting lineup consists of four seniors and a junior, all of whom are averaging double-figures. Forward Moses Wright has been a revelation through four games, scoring 21.3 points and pulling down 9.8 rebounds per game.
Fellow senior Jose Alvarado is averaging 17.8 points per game. The Yellow Jackets are shooting just 30 percent from 3-point range this season, but they shoot a lot of them. They're averaging 25.5 attempts and 7.9 makes per game.
So far, through four games, the biggest weakness for Josh Pastner's team appears to be the bench. The substitutes have hit just 15 shots from the floor all season -- compared to 121 from the starters. And four starters are averaging over 34 minutes per game.
Florida State, in theory, should be able to beat Georgia Tech in bench production by a sizeable amount. But in the last two games, the Seminoles haven't gotten great offensive efforts from non-starters. Either way, look for Hamilton to use 11 or 12 players and try to wear down the short-handed Yellow Jackets.
Opening Line: Florida State minus-7.5
---------------------------
