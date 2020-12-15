The No. 15 Seminoles are coming off an 83-71 win over rival Florida on Saturday, which improved their record to 3-0 on the season. Georgia Tech is 2-2 and coming off of back-to-back wins -- an impressive 17-point victory over Kentucky and an 11-point win on the road at Nebraska in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After playing just one game in the first two weeks of the season, the Seminoles had an impressive two-game stretch last week, knocking off Indiana in overtime and then beating rival Florida (again) by 12 on Saturday.

Freshman Scottie Barnes built on his game-winning heroics against the Hoosiers with his best game as a collegian against the Gators. He scored 17 points, including two vicious dunks, and also again led the team in assists.

M.J. Walker continued his stellar early season scoring with 17 as well. And he did it on just five shots from the floor, as Walker was 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. RaiQuan Gray (5 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal) had another terrific all-around game against the Gators, and Anthony Polite scored a career-high 14 points as well.

The Seminoles still need more production from their bench, and they need to shoot it better from the free-throw line. They're shooting just 68 percent from the charity stripe this season, and that includes Walker being 23 of 24. If you take away the senior guard's shooting, the rest of the team is just 26 of 48 (54.1 percent). Barnes is 4 of 13 from the free-throw line through three games. That will have to get better as conference play starts.

Last meeting: FSU 70, Georgia Tech 58 (Dec. 31, 2019)

All-time series: Florida State leads 43-28

TV: ACC Network | Radio: Seminole Radio Network

Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech)