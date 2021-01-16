Hoops Game Day: FSU Basketball hosts North Carolina
It didn't take the Florida State men's basketball team long to get back in the swing of things after a 15-day layoff. The Seminoles played perhaps their best game of the season Wednesday night against visiting N.C. State, shooting 71 percent from the field and rolling to a 105-73 victory.
The challenge today will be different and likely more difficult, as North Carolina comes to Tallahassee with one of the more talented lineups in the country. The Tar Heels got off to a slow start to the 2020-21 season, losing early season games to Texas, Iowa, N.C. State and Georgia Tech, but they have won their last three and should have renewed confidence coming into this matchup.
This is the beginning of a challenging three-game stretch for the Seminoles, who will hit the road to play Monday at Louisville before returning home to take on Clemson next Saturday. The Cardinals are 9-1 and ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25, while the Tigers are also 9-1 and ranked No. 12.
Florida State (6-2, 2-1 ACC) vs. North Carolina (8-4, 3-2 ACC)
Saturday, Jan. 16, 12 p.m., Tucker Center (2,600), Tallahassee
Despite losing to two teams that Florida State already has defeated -- Georgia Tech and N.C. State -- the Tar Heels appear to have found a better recipe for success in recent games. They kicked off the new year by knocking off Notre Dame at home, then they won at Miami and defeated visiting Syracuse.
They have not been dominant by any stretch, however, winning those three games by a combined nine points. And they are 1-3 in road games this season, while Florida State has won 19 consecutive ACC contests in Tallahassee.
Last meeting: FSU 65, North Carolina 59, Feb. 3, 2020
All-time series: North Carolina leads 50-14
TV: ESPN | Radio: Seminole Radio Network
Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Roy Williams (UNC)
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
F, R-Jr.
|
RaiQuan Gray
|
6-8, 260
|
7.0
|
5.6
|
C, Soph.
|
Balsa Koprivica
|
7-1, 240
|
9.4
|
5.3
|
G, Fr.
|
Scottie Barnes
|
6-9, 227
|
11.1
|
4.1 (apg)
|
G, Sr.
|
M.J. Walker
|
6-5, 213
|
15.8
|
2.5
|
G, R-Jr.
|
Anthony Polite
|
6-6, 215
|
10.1
|
5.0
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
F, So.
|
Armando Bacot
|
6-10, 240
|
11.3
|
8.0
|
F, Sr.
|
Garrison Brooks
|
6-10, 240
|
10.7
|
7.9
|
G, Jr.
|
Leaky Black
|
6-8, 195
|
7.5
|
2.3
|
G, Fr.
|
Caleb Love
|
6-4, 195
|
9.3
|
3.3 (apg)
|
G, Fr.
|
Kerwin Walton
|
6-5, 205
|
5.4
|
1.3
What to Watch For: This should be a very good litmus test for both teams.
Florida State should have some renewed confidence after delivering a dominant performance on Wednesday, but the Seminoles recognize this will be a completely different challenge. N.C. State was weak inside, as it continued to play without injured shot-blocker Manny Bates, while North Carolina's frontcourt is its overwhelming strength.
The Tar Heels are one of the best rebounding teams in the country -- they rank No. 2 nationally in rebound margin and No. 1 in offensive rebounding -- and they will rotate four main players who are 6-foot-10 or taller. Florida State has great size as well, but this will be a big test for centers Balsa Koprivica and Tanor Ngom and forwards Malik Osborne and RaiQuan Gray.
This game also will be a reunion for two of the nation's most talented freshmen -- FSU's Scottie Barnes and UNC's Day'Ron Sharpe. The two five-star recruits played together at Montverde Academy, and each has enjoyed early success at their respective colleges. Barnes has been FSU's starting point guard for most of this season, while Sharpe comes off the bench and recently delivered a monster performance against Notre Dame (25 points, 9 rebounds).
Barnes' status for this game is in question after he sustained a minor ankle injury in the second half of the N.C. State game. Leonard Hamilton said the injury did not appear serious, but he also couldn't predict whether Barnes would play when speaking with the media on Friday.
With North Carolina starting two freshmen in its backcourt, the Seminoles will hope to benefit from the experience of senior guards M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Evans, as well as juniors Anthony Polite, Wyatt Wilkes and Sardaar Calhoun. Evans scored a career-high 24 points on Wednesday, and the Seminoles also got a career-high 18 from senior reserve Nathanael Jack.
Opening Line: Florida State minus-4
