It didn't take the Florida State men's basketball team long to get back in the swing of things after a 15-day layoff. The Seminoles played perhaps their best game of the season Wednesday night against visiting N.C. State, shooting 71 percent from the field and rolling to a 105-73 victory. The challenge today will be different and likely more difficult, as North Carolina comes to Tallahassee with one of the more talented lineups in the country. The Tar Heels got off to a slow start to the 2020-21 season, losing early season games to Texas, Iowa, N.C. State and Georgia Tech, but they have won their last three and should have renewed confidence coming into this matchup. This is the beginning of a challenging three-game stretch for the Seminoles, who will hit the road to play Monday at Louisville before returning home to take on Clemson next Saturday. The Cardinals are 9-1 and ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25, while the Tigers are also 9-1 and ranked No. 12. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Florida State (6-2, 2-1 ACC) vs. North Carolina (8-4, 3-2 ACC)

Saturday, Jan. 16, 12 p.m., Tucker Center (2,600), Tallahassee

Despite losing to two teams that Florida State already has defeated -- Georgia Tech and N.C. State -- the Tar Heels appear to have found a better recipe for success in recent games. They kicked off the new year by knocking off Notre Dame at home, then they won at Miami and defeated visiting Syracuse. They have not been dominant by any stretch, however, winning those three games by a combined nine points. And they are 1-3 in road games this season, while Florida State has won 19 consecutive ACC contests in Tallahassee. Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board Last meeting: FSU 65, North Carolina 59, Feb. 3, 2020 All-time series: North Carolina leads 50-14 TV: ESPN | Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Roy Williams (UNC)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, R-Jr. RaiQuan Gray 6-8, 260 7.0 5.6 C, Soph. Balsa Koprivica 7-1, 240 9.4 5.3 G, Fr. Scottie Barnes 6-9, 227 11.1 4.1 (apg) G, Sr. M.J. Walker 6-5, 213 15.8 2.5 G, R-Jr. Anthony Polite 6-6, 215 10.1 5.0

North Carolina Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, So. Armando Bacot 6-10, 240 11.3 8.0 F, Sr. Garrison Brooks 6-10, 240 10.7 7.9 G, Jr. Leaky Black 6-8, 195 7.5 2.3 G, Fr. Caleb Love 6-4, 195 9.3 3.3 (apg) G, Fr. Kerwin Walton 6-5, 205 5.4 1.3