After not playing for 15 days, the Florida State Seminoles are making up for lost time. They are about to play their third game in six days, and their second in three days, when they take on the Louisville Cardinals tonight at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Florida State is coming off an impressive 82-75 victory over North Carolina on Saturday, while playing without injured point guard Scottie Barnes (ankle). M.J. Walker had 21 points, RaiQuan Gray added 19 and the Seminoles were able to hang with the Tar Heels on the glass all game. FSU was a remarkable 26-of-27 from the free-throw line, and the 'Noles were able to get contributions up and down the roster to secure the victory and improve to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. Now they take on Louisville, which is 9-2 on the year but is coming off its first ACC loss of the season -- a 78-72 defeat at Miami on Saturday night. In that loss, the Cardinals were just 3 of 20 from 3-point range and were out-rebounded 38-30.

Forward RaiQuan Gray scored 19 points Saturday against North Carolina. (Mike Olivella/FSU Sports Information)

Florida State (7-2, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville (9-2, 4-1 ACC)

Monday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m., KFC YUM! Center, Louisville

The Cardinals have arguably the best newcomer in the conference in Radford transfer point guard Carlik Jones, who is coming off a 25-point effort against the Hurricanes and is averaging 18 points per game this season. He teams up with sophomore David Johnson to give Louisville one of the best backcourt tandems in the country. The Cardinals had won five straight games before the loss at Miami. And after losing two physical games with the Seminoles last season, they will definitely have plenty of motivation coming into this one. Last meeting: FSU 82, Louisville 67, Feb. 24, 2020 All-time series: Louisville leads 34-14 TV: ESPN | Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Chris Mack (Louisville)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, R-Jr. RaiQuan Gray 6-8, 260 8.3 5.4 C, Soph. Balsa Koprivica 7-1, 240 9.4 5.7 G, Sr. RayQuan Evans 6-4, 210 7.8 1.5 (apg) G, Sr. M.J. Walker 6-5, 213 16.3 2.6 G, R-Jr. Anthony Polite 6-6, 215 9.6 4.6

Louisville Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, So. Samuell Williamson 6-7, 210 9.5 6.4 F, Fr. Dre Davis 6-5, 220 9.3 3.5 G, Fr. Jae'Lyn Withers 6-8, 230 10.2 7.2 G, Sr. Carlik Jones 6-1, 185 18.0 4.9 (apg) G, Soph. David Johnson 6-5, 210 12.9 5.6