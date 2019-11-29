The Florida State men's basketball team will ride its five-game win streak into a high-profile neutral-site game tonight against No. 17 Tennessee. The Volunteers are 5-0, while the Seminoles are 5-1.

The teams are meeting in the Emerald Coast Classic at Niceville, Fla., with the winner advancing to face the winner of today's game between Purdue and VCU on Saturday. Both FSU and Tennessee are coming off of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances. The Volunteers went 31-6 last season, while the Seminoles went 29-8.

Florida State (5-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. No. 17 Tennessee (5-0, 0-0 SEC)

Friday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., Northwest Florida State College, Niceville, Fla.

After thrashing rival Florida in the second game of the season, Florida State will get its next opportunity to knock off a ranked opponent tonight against the 17th-ranked Volunteers. The Seminoles sat just outside the Top 25 in the most recent polls and undoubtedly will move into the rankings with a strong showing this weekend. Florida State's win over UF started a five-game win streak, with only one of those games being very competitive. Despite playing without injured starters M.J. Walker and RaiQuan Gray for part of that stretch, the Seminoles have cruised to lopsided wins over Chattanooga, St. Francis and Chicago State. Tennessee has cruised to five straight double-digit victories to open the season, including one against a ranked opponent; the Volunteers knocked off No. 20 Washington in a neutral-site game. The Vols and Seminoles have one common opponent -- Chattanooga. FSU defeated Chattanooga by 36, while UT won by 12. Last meeting: FSU 101, Tennessee 90 (Jan. 15, 1989) All-time series: Tennessee leads 5-3 TV: CBS Sports Network | Radio: Seminole Radio Network Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Rick Barnes (Tennessee)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, So. RaiQuan Gray 6-8, 260 6.0 4.3 F, So. Malik Osborne 6-9, 225 6.8 5.7 G, Sr. Trent Forrest 6-4, 210 12.2 4.7 (apg) G, Jr. M.J. Walker 6-5, 213 11.3 4.0 G, So. Devin Vassell 6-7, 194 12.3 4.0

Tennessee Projected Starting Lineup Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG F, Jr. John Fulkerson 6-9, 212 11.4 6.4 G Sr. Lamonte Turner 6-2, 187 13.6 9.2 (apg) G, Fr. Josiah-Jordan James 6-6, 208 4.6 7.2 G, Sr. Jordan Bowden 6-5, 193 16.6 5.2 G, Jr. Yves Pons 6-6, 215 13.0 4.6