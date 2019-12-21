With eight wins in its last nine games, the Florida State men's basketball team will look to continue its impressive start to the 2019-20 season with a win today against USF in the Orange Bowl Classic at Sunrise, Fla.

FSU is 9-2 overall and ranked No. 19 in the country, while USF is 6-5. The Bulls have won three of their last four games, with the lone loss coming in a neutral-site game against Utah State.

Florida State has several noteworthy wins this season, including a blowout of rival Florida, neutral-site victories against Tennessee and Purdue, and a 19-point home win against Clemson.

