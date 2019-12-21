Hoops Game Day: No. 19 FSU takes on USF in Orange Bowl Classic
With eight wins in its last nine games, the Florida State men's basketball team will look to continue its impressive start to the 2019-20 season with a win today against USF in the Orange Bowl Classic at Sunrise, Fla.
FSU is 9-2 overall and ranked No. 19 in the country, while USF is 6-5. The Bulls have won three of their last four games, with the lone loss coming in a neutral-site game against Utah State.
Florida State has several noteworthy wins this season, including a blowout of rival Florida, neutral-site victories against Tennessee and Purdue, and a 19-point home win against Clemson.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial***
No. 19 Florida State (9-2, 1-1 ACC) vs. USF (6-5, 0-0 AAC)
Saturday, Dec. 21, Noon, BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla.
Florida State is 8-2 in Orange Bowl Classic games, including a 75-62 victory against USF in 2014, and the Seminoles are double-digit favorites this time around.
The Bulls are off to a sluggish start in head coach Brian Gregory's third season, averaging 64.8 points per game, and they have struggled in their only two games against high-major opponents -- they lost to Boston College at home by 14 points, and they dropped a neutral-site game to Nebraska.
Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board
Last meeting: FSU 75, USF 62 (Dec. 20, 2014)
All-time series: Florida State leads 21-12
TV: FS2| Radio: Seminole Radio Network
Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Brian Gregory (USF)
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
C, Gr.
|
Dominik Olejniczak
|
7-0, 260
|
4.1
|
2.6
|
F, So.
|
Malik Osborne
|
6-9, 225
|
5.7
|
5.5
|
G, Sr.
|
Trent Forrest
|
6-4, 210
|
12.0
|
3.6 (apg)
|
G, Jr.
|
M.J. Walker
|
6-5, 213
|
10.5
|
2.5
|
G, So.
|
Devin Vassell
|
6-7, 194
|
12.3
|
4.7
|Pos., Yr.
|Player
|Ht., Wt.
|PPG
|RPG
|
F, So.
|
Michael Durr
|
7-0, 250
|
4.5
|
6.2
|
G Jr.
|
David Collins
|
6-4, 218
|
15.3
|
3.5
|
G, Sr.
|
Laquincy Rideau
|
6-1, 205
|
13.4
|
3.9 (apg)
|
G, So.
|
Ezacuras Dawson III
|
6-3, 200
|
6.2
|
2.1
|
F, Jr.
|
Justin Brown
|
6-6, 218
|
8.6
|
4.9
What to Watch For: The Seminoles have just two more non-conference games remaining before getting back into full-scale ACC play, so this will be another good chance for Hamilton's staff to fine-tune their rotations.
Because of the great disparity in size between the two teams, Florida State likely will try to dominate the Bulls inside the paint. Last time out, freshman 7-footer Balsa Koprivica delivered his best game as a Seminole, scoring 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting against North Florida.
FSU is averaging 76.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 63.0. South Florida is averaging 64.8 and giving up 60.9
Opening Line: Florida State minus-10
---------------------------
Discuss the game with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board.