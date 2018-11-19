Ticker
Hoops Game Day: 'Noles begin busy stretch with home game tonight

Ira Schoffel • Warchant.com
@iraschoffel
Managing Editor
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Melina Vastola/USAToday Sports Images

No. 14 Florida State (2-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Canisius (1-1, 0-0 MAAC)

Monday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m.,  Tucker Center (11,675), Tallahassee, Fla. 

After getting more than a week off between games, the Florida State men's basketball team will begin a busy stretch tonight with a home date against Canisius, a MAAC opponent from Buffalo, N.Y. The Seminoles now will play five games in 10 days, including three later this week in a tournament at Orlando.

Canisius is 1-1 after losing on Saturday to Albany, 75-66. The Hawks won their season opener earlier in the week against Bucknell, 82-73. FSU is 2-0 with wins over Florida and Tulane.


Last meeting: Canisius 81, Florida State 75 (Jan. 25, 1975)

All-time series: Tied, 1-1

TV: ACC Network Extra | Radio: Seminole Radio Network

Head Coaches: Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Reggie Witherspoon (Canisius)

FSU Projected Starting Lineup
Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG

C, Sr.

Christ Koumadje

7-4, 268

8.5

4.5

G, Sr.

P.J. Savoy

6-4, 210

17.0

2.0

G, Jr.

Trent Forrest

6-4, 210

13.0

5.0 (apg)

G, Sr.

Terance Mann

6-7, 215

15.0

9.5

G, So.

M.J. Walker

6-5, 213

7.5

3.0
Canisius Projected Starting Lineup
Pos., Yr. Player Ht., Wt. PPG RPG

F, Fr.

Jalanni White

6-7, 185

6.0

3.5

F, Fr.

Scott Hitchon

6-8, 215

9.0

4.0

G, So.

Malik Johnson

5-10, 155

5.5

3.0 (apg)

G, So.

Isaiah Reese

6-5, 185

10.5

7.0

G, So.

Takal Molson

6-5, 205

24.5

5.0

What to Watch For:

While Florida State is a heavy favorite in this game, the Seminoles will have their hands full with Canisius star Takal Molson. The versatile 6-5 guard is averaging 24.5 points per game and was named MAAC Rookie of the Year last season. Molson actually entered his name in the 2018 NBA Draft earlier this year before changing his mind and returning for his sophomore season. He is a very impressive scorer and is a legitimate threat from 3-point range.

FSU will likely look to get off to a better start than it has in its opening two games. The Seminoles pulled away in the second half of both contests, but sometimes looked uneven in the early going. Leonard Hamilton is still working through different lineup combinations while waiting for senior forward Phil Cofer to return from a preseason foot injury.

FSU will have a large size advantage inside in this game, and it will be interesting to see how Canisius' young players perform on the road against a top-20 opponent. They are projected to start two freshmen and three sophomores.

Opening Line: Florida State minus-17

---------------------------

