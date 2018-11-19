Canisius is 1-1 after losing on Saturday to Albany, 75-66. The Hawks won their season opener earlier in the week against Bucknell, 82-73. FSU is 2-0 with wins over Florida and Tulane.

After getting more than a week off between games, the Florida State men's basketball team will begin a busy stretch tonight with a home date against Canisius, a MAAC opponent from Buffalo, N.Y. The Seminoles now will play five games in 10 days, including three later this week in a tournament at Orlando.

What to Watch For:

While Florida State is a heavy favorite in this game, the Seminoles will have their hands full with Canisius star Takal Molson. The versatile 6-5 guard is averaging 24.5 points per game and was named MAAC Rookie of the Year last season. Molson actually entered his name in the 2018 NBA Draft earlier this year before changing his mind and returning for his sophomore season. He is a very impressive scorer and is a legitimate threat from 3-point range.

FSU will likely look to get off to a better start than it has in its opening two games. The Seminoles pulled away in the second half of both contests, but sometimes looked uneven in the early going. Leonard Hamilton is still working through different lineup combinations while waiting for senior forward Phil Cofer to return from a preseason foot injury.

FSU will have a large size advantage inside in this game, and it will be interesting to see how Canisius' young players perform on the road against a top-20 opponent. They are projected to start two freshmen and three sophomores.

Opening Line: Florida State minus-17

---------------------------

