The graduate transfer wasn't spectacular against the Orange on Saturday. He finished 15-of-26 for 196 yards, no touchdowns and (most importantly) zero interceptions.



On Monday, Taggart was asked why the coaches decided to make the switch from James Blackman to Hornibrook after the Wake Forest loss.

"We just did what we felt was best, would give us the best chance to win the ball game," Taggart said. "We felt like Alex was going to give us the best chance to win the ball game."

Hornibrook has now taken extensive reps in three games this season. The Seminoles are 3-0 in those three games -- though it should be pointed out that two of those wins (N.C. State and Syracuse) came against the two weakest ACC opponents on the schedule.

Taggart never criticized Blackman's play after the Wake Forest loss. He pointed out that the redshirt sophomore played well enough to win, but he also lamented the turnovers and miscues the offense made in that 22-20 defeat.

Blackman threw a costly interception deep in Wake Forest territory, and then he fumbled late when the Seminoles still had a chance to get into field-goal range for a possible game-winning kick.

When asked why he made the move to Hornibrook, Taggart said there are a lot of factors that go into a decision like that.

"I think it's evaluating the guys throughout the week and in practice," he said. "And (who can) operate the game plan and execute it in practice, and then you decide what's best for the team for that week. Get together (with the) staff, decide what you want to do and you go with it."