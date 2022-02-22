Host JU rallies to knock off No. 10 FSU baseball team, 3-2

Carson Montgomery was dominant through four innings, retiring 10 consecutive batters at one point on just 46 pitches. Jacksonville’s first two batters reached in the fifth inning before Jackson Baumeister (0-1) entered in relief. A wild pitch tied the game, but Baumeister picked off a runner and got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Florida transfer Jordan Carrion made his first appearance for the Seminoles (3-1) and had a hand in both of FSU’s runs – he scored on Reese Albert’s sacrifice fly in the third inning and his RBI groundout in the fourth scored James Tibbs.

JACKSONVILLE – The No. 10 Florida State baseball team opened an early two-run lead but ultimately fell 3-2 at Jacksonville in the Seminoles’ road opener Tuesday night. FSU took a 2-0 lead after the fourth inning, but the Dolphins tied it in the fifth and took the lead for good in the sixth.

Box Score: Jacksonville 3, FSU 2

Wyatt Crowell, Dylan Simmons and Andrew Armstrong each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, giving the Noles a chance to tie the game. Jacksonville’s Blake Barquin (1-0) allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 innings of relief, and Tyler Vogel earned the save with two outs in the ninth.

Jaime Ferrer doubled with one out in the ninth inning, his second hit of the game. Carrion followed with a hard-hit ball that was bobbled by the shortstop, allowing Ferrer to advance to third and put runners on the corners. Isaiah Perry pinch-hit and tried to lay down a bunt to score Ferrer, but Ferrer was picked off on the attempt.

After Perry walked, Cade Bush pinch hit and flew out to right field to end the game. JU improved to 4-0 with the win.

UP NEXT:

Florida State is back at home for a three-game series this weekend against Samford. Friday’s game is at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games will stream on ACC Network Extra.

OF NOTE:

* Shortstop Jordan Carrion made his Florida State debut after missing opening weekend due to injury. The Florida transfer singled on his first pitch as a Seminole, stole a base and scored the first run of the game on Reese Albert’s sacrifice fly. He doubled the lead with an RBI groundout in the fourth and reached on an error in the ninth.

* Carrion’s return moved freshman Treyton Rank to second base for the first time. Rank had nine assists in the game, two shy of the school record of 11 by Scott Zech.

* Starting pitcher Carson Montgomery made his first appearance of the season. He allowed just two hits in 4.0 innings.

* After going hitless during opening weekend, Colton Vincent singled in his first at-bat against the Dolphins.

* Jackson Baumeister picked off a runner in the fifth inning, FSU’s first of the year.

* Freshmen James Tibbs and Jaime Ferrer hit back-to-back singles in the fourth inning, extending their hitting streaks to four games to start their careers. Redshirt senior Reese Albert also has a hit in all four games this season.

----------------------------------------------------

Discuss this story with other FSU fans on our Seminole Baseball Message Board