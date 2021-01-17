 Top quarterback recruits on FSU Football's board for class of 2022
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-17 19:18:34 -0600') }} football

Hot Board: First look at FSU Football's top QB targets for 2022

Michael Langston
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

With Florida State's 2021 signing class almost complete, it's a good time to start looking ahead to what the Seminoles are doing with the class of 2022. And there's no better place to start than at quarterback.

The Seminoles have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now, but grad transfer McKenzie Milton only has one year of eligibility remaining. So FSU will be in the market for at least one but maybe two quarterbacks in this coming class.

In the first of our position Hot Boards, here's a look at the signal-callers high on the Seminoles' list right now, where things stand with each, and which schools might present the most competition.

Texas quarterback Cade Klubnik is high on Florida State's board for 2022.
Texas quarterback Cade Klubnik is high on Florida State's board for 2022. (Rivals.com)

QUARTERBACK (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on QB Cade Klubnik
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warm

Tex, Aub, Az St, UNC

FSU offered this spring. High on QB board. Texas likely biggest threat.

Mike Norvell,

Kenny Dillingham

The Skinny on FSU & QB Cade Klubnik

While FSU is involved with several quarterbacks for the class of 2022, Cade Klubnik is likely near the top of the list. He can make every throw on the field and fits what Norvell wants in a QB in every possible way. He also already has a great connection with the Seminoles' head coach, from what I'm told. Texas is expected to be the biggest competition, and this one won't be the easiest pull now that Steve Sarkisian is going to be the Longhorns' head coach. One bit of good news for the 'Noles is that Klubnik has said distance won't be a major factor in his decision.

