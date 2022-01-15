Hot-shooting Seminoles pick up big road win at Syracuse

There was no way they could shoot as poorly as they did the first time. Still, there weren't too many people expecting the Florida State men's basketball team to light up the Syracuse zone like they did on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles were 12-of-20 from 3-point range, with Wyatt Wilkes hitting a monster triple late in the game, as they rallied from an early 10-point deficit to knock off the Orange, 76-71, in the Carrier Dome. The win also avenged last month's home loss to the Orange. Florida State is now 10-5 on the season and 4-2 in the ACC. Leonard Hamilton's team has won three straight games and now hosts No. 8 Duke on Tuesday at 9 p.m. "This was a big game," senior point guard Rayquan Evans said. "Road [wins] are hard to come by. And especially since they got us at home -- we owed them one.'" *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

BOX SCORE: FSU 76, Syracuse 71 The Seminoles were playing without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Malik Osborne, who sat out with a sprained ankle. That meant players like reserve Quincy Ballard and walk-on Harrison Prieto got way more minutes than usual. Prieto, in fact, played the final six minutes of the game and had a critical bucket down the stretch off an inbounds pass; he also played exceptional defense on the other end to help the Seminoles pull out the victory. But the main reason FSU won was the main reason it lost the first time the two teams played: Shooting. In the first contest, the Seminoles were a woeful 4-of-30 from 3-point range. "When I went back and looked at the game, we got great shots," Hamilton said. "Maybe higher percentage shots than we got tonight -- it just didn't fall. ... Tonight, we were a little more focused. We've played enough games that we were a little more relaxed mentally and emotionally. ... "I think we're just showing a little growth and maturity. And that's what you like to see from your kids this time of year." On Saturday, the Seminoles had much crisper ball movement against the zone. And three different players -- Caleb Mills, Evans and Wilkes -- hit multiple 3-pointers in the win. Mills was 5-of-6 by himself and finished with a team-high 19 points.