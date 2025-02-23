Hot start enough for No. 9 FSU to finish off sweep of Penn, improve to 7-0

Florida State needed its pitching staff to rise to the occasion more on Sunday than it had at any point this season.

After a hot start, the Seminole bats sputtered out late. While it was a stressful survival for the FSU pitching staff with Penn bringing the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and ninth innings, the FSU arms were up to the task.

No. 9 FSU (7-0) came away with a 5-3 win over Penn (0-3) Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium to finish off the sweep of the Quakers.

"It does help to play games like that," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "You learn more about your personnel as you go through those."

Junior right-handed pitcher Ben Barrett was placed into a jam in the ninth and retired both batters he faced to secure the win and record his second career save.

"Just execute one pitch at a time. (FSU pitching coach Micah) Posey is big on that," Barrett said of his mentality entering that situation. "If you just do that, it helps a lot, not even worrying about the other stuff."

The FSU offense plated two runs in each of its first two innings at the plate on six total hits. Cal Fisher opened the scoring with a double and his seventh run batted in of the week while Jaxson West and Gage Harrelson added RBI singles as well.

From there, though, the bats fell silent. FSU managed just three hits and one run -- on Alex Lodise's third homer of the season and second in as many days -- over the next six innings.

The Seminoles had traffic on the basepaths in all eight of their innings at the plate Sunday with three walks and four hit-by-pitches but struggled to add to their lead, squandering opportunities. FSU stranded 11 men on base in Sunday's series finale and was 3 for 14 (.214) with runners in scoring position.