Hot start enough for No. 9 FSU to finish off sweep of Penn, improve to 7-0

Florida State needed its pitching staff to rise to the occasion more on Sunday than it had at any point this season.
After a hot start, the Seminole bats sputtered out late. While it was a stressful survival for the FSU pitching staff with Penn bringing the tying run to the plate in both the seventh and ninth innings, the FSU arms were up to the task.
No. 9 FSU (7-0) came away with a 5-3 win over Penn (0-3) Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium to finish off the sweep of the Quakers.
"It does help to play games like that," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "You learn more about your personnel as you go through those."
Junior right-handed pitcher Ben Barrett was placed into a jam in the ninth and retired both batters he faced to secure the win and record his second career save.
"Just execute one pitch at a time. (FSU pitching coach Micah) Posey is big on that," Barrett said of his mentality entering that situation. "If you just do that, it helps a lot, not even worrying about the other stuff."
The FSU offense plated two runs in each of its first two innings at the plate on six total hits. Cal Fisher opened the scoring with a double and his seventh run batted in of the week while Jaxson West and Gage Harrelson added RBI singles as well.
From there, though, the bats fell silent. FSU managed just three hits and one run -- on Alex Lodise's third homer of the season and second in as many days -- over the next six innings.
The Seminoles had traffic on the basepaths in all eight of their innings at the plate Sunday with three walks and four hit-by-pitches but struggled to add to their lead, squandering opportunities. FSU stranded 11 men on base in Sunday's series finale and was 3 for 14 (.214) with runners in scoring position.
Thankfully for the Seminoles, that early offensive outburst proved to be more than enough run support for FSU's pitching staff, which held the opponent to three or fewer runs for the seventh time in as many games early this season.
Ole Miss LHP transfer Wes Mendes (2-0) was again quite good in his second start for the Seminoles. He retired the first nine batters he faced Sunday afternoon on 25 pitches before working out of a jam in the fourth inning, striking out two straight batters to strand a pair after issuing a walk and allowing a single.
Mendes was tagged for his first run allowed of the season in the fifth inning on a pair of two-out hits. However, he prevented further damage and ended his outing with his eighth strikeout. Over his first two FSU starts, Mendes has allowed one run on five hits over 10 innings (0.90 ERA) with 16 strikeouts to two walks.
"Mendes was exceptional. I thought he had all four of his pitches and all four were above average," Jarrett said of Mendes. "You saw him flash some velocity when he needed it. He was as good as I've seen him. I thought he was sharp and in complete control of what he was doing."
Maison Martinez replaced Mendes and was tagged for another run in his first inning on an RBI single from Gavin Collins. He again was threatened in the seventh, with Penn bringing the tying run to the plate with one out but got a clutch 4-6-3 double play to end the threat. He then retired Penn in order in the eighth with a pair of strikeouts to finish his extended relief appearance.
Connor Hults had the first opportunity at the save Sunday, but walked two of the three batters he faced to put runners on the corners with one out. That led to Barrett getting the opportunity and slamming the door shut.
While the FSU staff did issue a season-high five walks on Sunday, it held Penn to a .167 batting average, 3 for 13 (.231) with runners on base and 2 for 7 (.286) with runners in scoring position, stranding five runners.
Up Next
FSU is back on the road Tuesday for another midweek game at Jacksonville (6 p.m.). After that, the Seminoles are back at home next weekend for a three-game series vs. Georgetown which begins Friday at 5 p.m.
Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30