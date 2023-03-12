The way the Florida State offense began Sunday's series finale, the Seminoles seemed poised for a sweep.

But after FSU put up five runs over its first two innings at the plate, the bats went quiet. The Seminoles (11-4, 2-1 in ACC) managed just one run over their final six innings at the plate.

With FSU trailing 8-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning, lightning delayed the game and eventually caused it to end prematurely. The Seminoles failed to sweep Pittsburgh (8-8, 1-2), coming up short of a sweep to start conference play.

"This was a game that we had opportunities and we gave them some chances to work their way right back into the game and take the lead in the game. They did absolutely that..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said. "Pitt cashed in on every one of our miscues."

The Panthers, who managed five total runs in the first two games of the weekend series, took the lead for good in a three-run sixth inning, breaking a 6-6 tie on a two-run home run by leadoff hitter Kyle Hess off Andrew Armstrong.

Ryan Denison, who put the eventual winning run on base, was tagged with his second loss of the season, falling to 1-2.

The FSU bats got started early as James Tibbs II and Jaime Ferrer hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. Nander De Sedas added a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to help FSU retake a 5-2 lead.

Of FSU's eight hits over the first three innings at the plate, six of them were extra-base hits (three home runs, three doubles).

From there, though, the Seminoles managed just three hits over the next five innings before the game was called.