COREY: I don't think it will level the playing field. At least not at a place like Florida State, which has a brand-new coaching staff and a brand-new strength staff.

A program that has stability -- same scheme, same playbook, same coaches -- should obviously have a bit of an advantage in a situation like this. Not only do they not have to worry as much about players knowing their systems, but they also know their players so much better.

Part of the spring for a new staff is getting acclimated with your current roster, knowing strengths and weaknesses of each player, understanding who you can count on and who you can't. These FSU coaches never really got that opportunity. So not only will they have to continue to install their systems when practice resumes, they'll also have to continue to evaluate and figure out the depth chart. That's always the case in preseason practice anyway, but it will be much more amplified this time around.

Which leads into the final question: Yes, if the NCAA extends preseason camp to six weeks, that would be a huge benefit for FSU. Because then you could use those two extra weeks as a pseudo-spring practice, giving the coaches extra time to figure out what exactly they have on their roster and who can be counted on to be a major contributor. So they won't be starting the actual preseason practice blind in that regard.

IRA: Yeah, Corey touched on my biggest concerns about missing the spring. It's not necessarily about installing the schemes and teaching the concepts and terminology -- all of that started in meetings before the spring and has continued throughout the summer via Zoom. I don't expect FSU's players to be confused about the schemes or their individual responsibilities when preseason camp begins ... whenever preseason camp begins.



