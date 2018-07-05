Part of Jimbo Fisher's recipe for dominance against in-state rivals Florida and Miami was his ability to win the majority of in-state recruiting battles.

Fisher signed eight classes at FSU between 2010-'17, and the Seminoles had the highest-ranked recruiting class in the state five times -- including each of the past four years. And in all eight seasons, the Seminoles had a higher-ranked class than the Hurricanes.

The terrain has changed dramatically in the last two years, however.

Miami head coach Mark Richt has done a much better job of keeping South Florida talent at home since taking over following the 2015 season; and with UF and FSU both changing head coaches after this past season, the Hurricanes were able to lead the state in recruiting during this most recent signing period.

Miami ranked sixth in the 2018 class rankings, while FSU checked in at No. 10 and UF finished 18th. That marked the first time since Rivals began tracking team rankings (in 2002) that the Hurricanes beat out both FSU and Florida.

Midway through this current cycle, Florida State has surged back ahead of the state pack. Under new head coach Willie Taggart, the Seminoles rank 10th nationally with 13 commitments and an average star rating of 3.92.

Miami is not far behind at No. 13; the Hurricanes have 16 commitments with a 3.44 average star rating.

Dan Mullen and the Gators are off to a slower start, with the nation's No. 31-ranked class as of July 5. UF has 11 commitments with an average rating of 3.36.

In this latest edition of Warchant's Hot Topics, we take a look at which of the Big Three is best positioned to lead the Sunshine State in recruiting over the next five years. Will Taggart pick up where Fisher left off, or will the Hurricanes or Gators push for the top spot?

Our Hot Topics panel -- Warchant's Ira Schoffel and Corey Clark, along with ESPN-Tallahassee's Jeff Cameron -- discuss that very issue in this video below: