On Thursday, December 21 at 5:38 p.m., about 16 hours before the Florida State University Board of Trustees approved filing a complaint against the Atlantic Coast Conference in Tallahassee, the ACC filed a complaint against the FSU BOT in Meckelburg Superior Court in Charlotte, N.C.

The ACC’s 119-page complaint can be viewed here, along with associated documents relevant to the case.

While Florida State filed their complaint in Florida and argued for jurisdiction in Florida, the ACC argues for jurisdiction in North Carolina, which will draw an early battle for the courts. In regards to venue and jurisdiction, the ACC complaint argues “in matters involving the ACC, Florida State is subject to the jurisdiction of the State of North Carolina as a result of its continuous and systematic membership and governance activities within the ACC. Consequently, this Court may exercise personal jurisdiction over Florida State pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 1-75.4(1)(d), (4), and (5).”

The ACC’s complaint, which you can read in its entirety at the link above, includes the following Summary of Claim:

“At its core, this case involves the legal promises of Florida State and its obligations to the Conference to which it has belonged and from which it has profited from for more than 30 years.

“In 2013 and 2016, Florida State, along with the other Members of the ACC, agreed to and executed "Grant of Rights" through which it transferred the exclusive media rights to all its "home" game contests to the Conference (the "Media Rights"). Florida State and the other Members of the ACC made these grants so that the Conference could negotiate a long-term contract and agreements with ESPN. By aggregating these collective Media Rights in the Conference, the Members were able to realize more value from those Media Rights than if they had each attempted to market them separately. These aggregated Media Rights, in turn, led to the negotiations of agreements and contracts that provided a predictable source of income to the Members and ultimately resulted in the creation of the ACC Network. By the end of the contracts and agreements with ESPN, the Conference will have received and distributed to its Members (redacted dollar amount). Under these agreements, Florida State has received more than (redacted dollar amount) to date, and will receive (redacted dollar amount) more through 2036.

“In signing the Grant of Rights, Florida State explicitly agreed that it would not "take any action, or permit any action to be taken by others subject to its control. . . that would affect the validity and enforcement" of the Grant of Rights. Florida State further promised that its Grant was "irrevocable" and "exclusive" through its term. Moreover, Florida State, the Conference, and the other Member Institutions, guaranteed in (redacted sentences).

“Florida State now intends to breach its contractual obligations not to challenge the validity or enforceability of the Grant of Rights, to breach its promise that its Grant was "irrevocable" and "exclusive," to intentionally violate the warranties of the ESPN agreements, and to challenge the Grant of Rights under which it has accepted hundreds of millions of dollars over the last decade.

“Despite its commitment for nearly a decade, and in multiple agreements that it "irrevocably and exclusively" granted its Media Rights to the Conference, Florida State now intends to take the position that its grant was neither irrevocable nor exclusive.

“Consequently, the ACC seeks a declaration that the Grant of Rights signed by Florida State in 2013 and 2016 is valid and enforceable and that Florida State is equitably estopped from challenging the validity or enforceability of the Grant of Rights validity or has waived the right to do so, by knowingly executing the Grant of Rights and then accepting hundreds (of) millions of dollars in benefits under the Grant of Rights for more than a decade.”

The Osceola will continue to monitor court filings and provide them to you when they appear in Mecklenburg or Leon County.

FSU BOT approves legal action

Quote book: McCullough, Collins, Alford on legal filing