The Plant City native hit an opposite-field home run in his very first college at-bat and finished with three hits as the Seminoles beat the Hokies, 14-7, to take the series.

On Sunday, in a pivotal game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, freshman lefty Parker Messick proved he's not all that bad in the batter's box either.

Messick said he didn't know he'd be getting the start at designated hitter until the team was taking batting practice before the game.

"I had no idea," Messick said.

The standout pitcher said he was shaking when he stood in the batter's box in the first inning. It was his first at-bat against live pitching since the state championship game of his senior year of high school.

And when the ball sailed over the outfield fence, he was as surprised as anyone else.

"When I hit it, I was actually sprinting around the bases because I didn't even know to jog," Messick said with a laugh.

Don't get the wrong idea, though. It's not as if this came completely out of the blue.

Yes, it's a bit unorthodox for a Friday night ace to get his first ever college at-bat two days later, against a Top 20 team, on the road, when he hasn't faced live pitching in two years.

But head coach Mike Martin Jr. knew Messick could hit a little bit.

The 6-foot, 225-pounder had 65 hits in high school, including seven home runs. And Messick had been casually mentioning to his coach in recent weeks that he'd be happy to help in the lineup if the Seminoles needed him.

On Sunday, after his team had been shut out the day before, Martin Jr. decided to take Messick up on his offer.

"It's a situation where we're chasing contact," the second-year head coach said. "And he's always been a contact guy. He's a winner, ultra-competitive. Things slow down for him, and we just kept hitting him (in batting practice) and it was like, 'Wait a minute. There's something in here.'"

What was in there was a home run in the first inning, a single to left in the third, a groundout in the fifth, a lineout in the sixth, a single to center in the eighth and a walk in the ninth.

Six plate appearances. Three hits. One base-on-balls. And no strikeouts.

Not a bad debut.

"I definitely thought I was going to get blown away, just because I haven't hit in so long," Messick said. "But I'm ready whenever they want to throw me out there. I'm willing to do it. 'Meat' (Martin Jr.) was saying all weekend to the entire team, 'Wherever you can be put to win the game, that's where you're going to play.'"

On Friday nights, that will remain on the mound.

But the other days of the week? Who knows?

Martin Jr. certainly liked what he saw on Sunday.

"He's got everything down-pat when it comes to the pitching side," the head coach said, "so let's start working him in. Because we're not making enough contact.

"It worked out today, and we're going to keep going with the hot hand."

