Of the four schools chosen in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, Florida State is built distinctly different than Ohio State, Georgia or Michigan. Adam Friedman of Rivals.com, put together this eye-opening graphic on the roster composition of those four teams and there’s a stark contrast between the top 3 schools and No. 4 Florida State. The Buckeyes, Bulldogs and Wolverines have built their teams the old-fashioned way, predominantly with high school recruiting, while the Seminoles have leaned heavily into the portal as Mike Norvell and his staff continue to develop high school relationships in Florida and their recruiting area.

Initial CFP top 4 teams Team Five-stars Four-stars Three-stars Ohio State 9 59 17 Georgia 10 52 24 Michigan 2 43 44 Florida State 2 22 52

Ohio State’s roster has a stunning 68 four- and five-star players, Georgia 62, and Michigan 45. The Seminoles have just 24. Does that make you stop to rethink just how talented this 2023 FSU team is among the college football powers? Florida State’s roster is dominated by three-star players (52), with more transfer players (30) than the other three schools combined (25). While Mike Norvell found himself behind the eight ball when he arrived, he has been able to improve his roster with careful evaluation of the players in the transfer portal and by retaining draftable players.

CFP teams and transfer portal Teams Portal Contribution in 2023 Ohio State 5 Offense: 0% of total offense Defense: 8.38% Georgia 11 Offense: 23.93% of total offense Defense: 8.25% of tackles Michigan 9 Offense: 10.59% of total offense Three OL played in 23 games Defense: 10.6% of tackles Special teams: 6 of 8 FG, 42 of 43 PATs Florida State 30 Offense: 84.62% of total offense 35 games played on OL Defense: 34% of total tackles

Starting lineup filled with transfers

As you look down the Seminoles' starting offensive lineup, you find a transfer player starting at as many as 10 positions including quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight ends Kyle Morlock and Jaheim Bell and as many as four of the five starting linemen including Bless Harris, Casey Roddick, D’Mitri Emmanuel and Jeremiah Byers. Another regular at guard, Keiondre Jones, is a transfer from Auburn. The defense features six transfers in the starting 11 including Jarrian Jones or Greedy Vance at nickel, corner Fentrell Cypress, linebacker Tatum Bethune, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackles Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett. Maurice Smith is an FSU signee and a home-grown regular at center. Robert Scott and Darius Washington are high school signees, who offensive line coach Alex Atkins has developed, and are called upon to start when healthy. On defense, Kalen DeLoach and DJ Lundy were signed and developed by FSU, as was cornerback Renardo Green, safeties Akeem Dent and Shyheim Brown, defensive tackle Josh Farmer and defensive end Patrick Payton.

Necessity the mother of invention?

When 38-year-old Mike Norvell was hired on December 7, 2019, he inherited a program that won just 18 games over the prior three seasons. Neither he, nor much of his staff, had yet to establish deep recruiting ties in Florida. And the Covid virus, which appeared in March, cancelled spring practice and took his coaches off the recruiting trail, hindering their ability to build those relationships. Norvell didn’t sit on his hands. Instead he put an emphasis on the use of the transfer portal, which emerged in the Fall of 2018, as a means to find players who would help build the culture he aspired to establish.

Recruiting class rankings Team 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Ohio State 21 5 2 4 4 Georgia 1 1 5 3 2 Michigan 10 11 10 9 18 FSU 17 20 27 20 26

The 2019 class, which was ranked No. 17 and recruited by Willie Taggart, included one five-star, safety Akeem Dent, and nine four-star prospects. Only Kalen DeLoach remains. There were 11 three-star prospects in that class and one two-star Ryan Fitzgerald. Of those 11 three-stars, four have become the backbone of the 2023 football team (Renardo Green, Maurice Smith, Darius Washington and Malcolm Ray) along with DeLoach, a four-star. The 2020 class was ranked No. 20 and featured eight four-star players, of which only Ja’khi Douglas and Lawrance Toafili remain. Of the 17 three-star prospects signed in that class, seven remain, including offensive linemen Robert Scott and Thomas Shrader, linebacker DJ Lundy, wide receiver Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson, tight end Markeston Douglas, quarterback Tate Rodemaker and punter Alex Mastromanno, a two-star prospect. The 2021 class was ranked No. 27, with only four four-star prospects, including Destyn Hill (who didn’t enter until 2023). Of the 13 three-star prospects, eight remain including Joshua Farmer, Kevin Knowles, Joshua Burrell, Jackson West, Bryson Estes, Byron Turner, Shyheim Brown and Patrick Payton. The 2022 class was ranked No. 20 and included eight 4-star prospects, five of whom are on the team – Azareyeh Thomas, Julian Armella, Dante Anderson, Qaeshon Sapp and AJ Duffy. All 10 of the 3-star signees are on the 2023 roster with Rodney Hill, Omar Graham, Daniel Lyons and Jaylen Early receiving the earliest playing time. The 2023 class was ranked No. 26 with one 5-star, Hykeem Williams, eight four stars, nine three-stars and Ashlynd Barker, who received no stars coming out of high school. Of those players, Williams, Blake Nichelson, Conrad Hussey and Barker have received early playing time.

FSU's yet unsigned 2024 class is ranked No. 3

The 2024 class is currently ranked No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State with signing day coming up on December 20, 2023. On the heels of Norvell’s first 10-win season at FSU in 2022 — his proof-of-concept season — 22 high school players made verbal commitments to FSU thus far in 2024, a class that has two five-star players and 13 four-star players verbally committed, with signing day coming up on Dec. 20. Norvell may have inherited the most challenging situation following the contentious departure of Jimbo Fisher and the short tenure of Willie Taggart. Georgia’s Kirby Smart took over Georgia in 2016, following Mark Richt’s 15-year tenure in which he won 10 or more games in 10 of 15 seasons, including four of his last five seasons. Ryan Day succeeded Uban Meyer at Ohio State 10 games into the 2018 season. Meyer won 83 of 92 games in Columbus. Harbaugh stepped into a Michigan program in 2014 that was struggling after Brady Hoke compiled a 12-13 record in the previous two seasons and won seven or fewer games in five of his seven seasons as head coach. After a 3-6 and 5-7 season, Norvell won 10 games in 2022 and is 8-0 thus far in the 2023 season, which may make his program more attractive to high school prospects. Now that Norvell has his program winning — 18 of the last 21 games — and on the verge of a top 5 recruiting class, one wonders how he will use the portal moving forward.

FSU's transfer portal additions (offense) Player State Previous school QB Jordan Travis Florida Louisville RB Trey Benson Mississippi Oregon RB Caziah Holmes Florida Penn State WR Johnny Wilson California Arizona State WR Keon Coleman Louisiana Michigan State WR Deuce Spann Florida Illinois TE Jaheim Bell Georgia Shorter College OL Jeremiah Byers Georgia South Carolina OL Bless Harris Louisiana Lamar OL Casey Roddick California Colorado OL Keiondre Jones Georgia Auburn LS James Rosenberry Ohio Maryland LS Mason Arnold Florida Ohio State