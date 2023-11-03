Advertisement
ago football

How FSU was built compared to Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan

Mike Norvell has more transfers on the roster than Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan combined.
Mike Norvell has more transfers on the roster than Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan combined. (Mike Olivella)
Jerry Kutz • TheOsceola
Of the four schools chosen in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, Florida State is built distinctly different than Ohio State, Georgia or Michigan.

Adam Friedman of Rivals.com, put together this eye-opening graphic on the roster composition of those four teams and there’s a stark contrast between the top 3 schools and No. 4 Florida State.

The Buckeyes, Bulldogs and Wolverines have built their teams the old-fashioned way, predominantly with high school recruiting, while the Seminoles have leaned heavily into the portal as Mike Norvell and his staff continue to develop high school relationships in Florida and their recruiting area.

Initial CFP top 4 teams
Team Five-stars Four-stars Three-stars

Ohio State

9

59

17

Georgia

10

52

24

Michigan

2

43

44

Florida State

2

22

52

Ohio State’s roster has a stunning 68 four- and five-star players, Georgia 62, and Michigan 45. The Seminoles have just 24.

Does that make you stop to rethink just how talented this 2023 FSU team is among the college football powers?

Florida State’s roster is dominated by three-star players (52), with more transfer players (30) than the other three schools combined (25).

While Mike Norvell found himself behind the eight ball when he arrived, he has been able to improve his roster with careful evaluation of the players in the transfer portal and by retaining draftable players.

CFP teams and transfer portal
Teams Portal Contribution in 2023

Ohio State

5

Offense: 0% of total offense

Defense: 8.38%

Georgia

11

Offense: 23.93% of total offense

Defense: 8.25% of tackles

Michigan

9

Offense: 10.59% of total offense

Three OL played in 23 games

Defense: 10.6% of tackles

Special teams: 6 of 8 FG, 42 of 43 PATs

Florida State

30

Offense: 84.62% of total offense

35 games played on OL

Defense: 34% of total tackles

Starting lineup filled with transfers

As you look down the Seminoles' starting offensive lineup, you find a transfer player starting at as many as 10 positions including quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight ends Kyle Morlock and Jaheim Bell and as many as four of the five starting linemen including Bless Harris, Casey Roddick, D’Mitri Emmanuel and Jeremiah Byers. Another regular at guard, Keiondre Jones, is a transfer from Auburn.

The defense features six transfers in the starting 11 including Jarrian Jones or Greedy Vance at nickel, corner Fentrell Cypress, linebacker Tatum Bethune, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackles Braden Fiske and Fabien Lovett.

Maurice Smith is an FSU signee and a home-grown regular at center. Robert Scott and Darius Washington are high school signees, who offensive line coach Alex Atkins has developed, and are called upon to start when healthy.

On defense, Kalen DeLoach and DJ Lundy were signed and developed by FSU, as was cornerback Renardo Green, safeties Akeem Dent and Shyheim Brown, defensive tackle Josh Farmer and defensive end Patrick Payton.

Necessity the mother of invention?

When 38-year-old Mike Norvell was hired on December 7, 2019, he inherited a program that won just 18 games over the prior three seasons. Neither he, nor much of his staff, had yet to establish deep recruiting ties in Florida. And the Covid virus, which appeared in March, cancelled spring practice and took his coaches off the recruiting trail, hindering their ability to build those relationships.

Norvell didn’t sit on his hands. Instead he put an emphasis on the use of the transfer portal, which emerged in the Fall of 2018, as a means to find players who would help build the culture he aspired to establish.

Recruiting class rankings
Team 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Ohio State

21

5

2

4

4

Georgia

1

1

5

3

2

Michigan

10

11

10

9

18

FSU

17

20

27

20

26
Note: 2024 rankings include No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 FSU, No. 14 Michigan

The 2019 class, which was ranked No. 17 and recruited by Willie Taggart, included one five-star, safety Akeem Dent, and nine four-star prospects. Only Kalen DeLoach remains. There were 11 three-star prospects in that class and one two-star Ryan Fitzgerald. Of those 11 three-stars, four have become the backbone of the 2023 football team (Renardo Green, Maurice Smith, Darius Washington and Malcolm Ray) along with DeLoach, a four-star.

The 2020 class was ranked No. 20 and featured eight four-star players, of which only Ja’khi Douglas and Lawrance Toafili remain. Of the 17 three-star prospects signed in that class, seven remain, including offensive linemen Robert Scott and Thomas Shrader, linebacker DJ Lundy, wide receiver Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson, tight end Markeston Douglas, quarterback Tate Rodemaker and punter Alex Mastromanno, a two-star prospect.

The 2021 class was ranked No. 27, with only four four-star prospects, including Destyn Hill (who didn’t enter until 2023). Of the 13 three-star prospects, eight remain including Joshua Farmer, Kevin Knowles, Joshua Burrell, Jackson West, Bryson Estes, Byron Turner, Shyheim Brown and Patrick Payton.

The 2022 class was ranked No. 20 and included eight 4-star prospects, five of whom are on the team – Azareyeh Thomas, Julian Armella, Dante Anderson, Qaeshon Sapp and AJ Duffy. All 10 of the 3-star signees are on the 2023 roster with Rodney Hill, Omar Graham, Daniel Lyons and Jaylen Early receiving the earliest playing time.

The 2023 class was ranked No. 26 with one 5-star, Hykeem Williams, eight four stars, nine three-stars and Ashlynd Barker, who received no stars coming out of high school. Of those players, Williams, Blake Nichelson, Conrad Hussey and Barker have received early playing time.

FSU's yet unsigned 2024 class is ranked No. 3

The 2024 class is currently ranked No. 3, behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State with signing day coming up on December 20, 2023.

On the heels of Norvell’s first 10-win season at FSU in 2022 — his proof-of-concept season — 22 high school players made verbal commitments to FSU thus far in 2024, a class that has two five-star players and 13 four-star players verbally committed, with signing day coming up on Dec. 20.

Norvell may have inherited the most challenging situation following the contentious departure of Jimbo Fisher and the short tenure of Willie Taggart. Georgia’s Kirby Smart took over Georgia in 2016, following Mark Richt’s 15-year tenure in which he won 10 or more games in 10 of 15 seasons, including four of his last five seasons. Ryan Day succeeded Uban Meyer at Ohio State 10 games into the 2018 season. Meyer won 83 of 92 games in Columbus.

Harbaugh stepped into a Michigan program in 2014 that was struggling after Brady Hoke compiled a 12-13 record in the previous two seasons and won seven or fewer games in five of his seven seasons as head coach.

After a 3-6 and 5-7 season, Norvell won 10 games in 2022 and is 8-0 thus far in the 2023 season, which may make his program more attractive to high school prospects. Now that Norvell has his program winning — 18 of the last 21 games — and on the verge of a top 5 recruiting class, one wonders how he will use the portal moving forward.

FSU's transfer portal additions (offense)
Player State Previous school

QB Jordan Travis

Florida

Louisville

RB Trey Benson

Mississippi

Oregon

RB Caziah Holmes

Florida

Penn State

WR Johnny Wilson

California

Arizona State

WR Keon Coleman

Louisiana

Michigan State

WR Deuce Spann

Florida

Illinois

TE Jaheim Bell

Georgia

Shorter College

OL Jeremiah Byers

Georgia

South Carolina

OL Bless Harris

Louisiana

Lamar

OL Casey Roddick

California

Colorado

OL Keiondre Jones

Georgia

Auburn

LS James Rosenberry

Ohio

Maryland

LS Mason Arnold

Florida

Ohio State
FSU's transfer portal additions (defense)
Player State Previous school

DT Fabien Lovett Sr.

Mississippi

Mississippi State

DE Jared Verse

Pennsylvania

Albany

DT Braden Fiske

Michigan

Western Michigan

DT Darrell Jackson

Florida

Maryland, Miami

DE Gilber Edmond

Florida

South Carolina

DE Jaden Jones

Alabama

Hutchinson CC

DL Dylan Brown

Florida

Rhode Island

LB Tatum Bethune

Florida

UCF

LB Justin Cryer

Northwestern

Texas

DB Jarrian Jones

Mississippi

Mississippi State

DB Greedy Vance

Louisiana

Louisville

DB Fentrell Cypress II

South Carolina

Virginiaa

DB Dwayne Wells

Florida

Hutchinson CC

DB Ashlynd Barker

Georgia

Iowa CC

DB Peter Warrick Jr.

Florida

Florida Atlantic

PK Tyler Keltner

Florida

East Tennessee State

