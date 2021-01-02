How it started, how it's going: FSU RB room sees total overhaul
In the second installment of our "How it started ... how it's going" series, we take an in-depth look at how Florida State's running back position has evolved in the 12 months since Mike Norvell was hired as the Seminoles' head coach.
Several players have departed, and several more have arrived. One tailback actually came and left on his own.
In the end, there is only one scholarship running back on the roster who was here when Norvell arrived in December 2019 -- junior Deonte Sheffield -- and he was a walk-on at the time.
How it started
When Norvell first checked out his new roster at Florida State, he likely was extremely excited about the potential of the running back group he inherited. Even if Cam Akers declared to the NFL as expected, which he did, the Seminoles still had an impressive nucleus of talent.
Former five-star recruit Khalan Laborn had served as the understudy to Akers for three years, and he was expected to be the Seminoles' featured back in 2020. FSU also had former four-star recruit Anthony Grant on the roster as well, and he had shown promise as a freshman in 2018 before taking a hiatus from the team one year later due to personal reasons. They were joined by talented walk-ons Deonte Sheffield and Treshaun Ward, both of whom filled in admirably in the 2019 Sun Bowl.
Norvell then quickly enhanced the running back position by landing former Texas A&M running back Jashaun Corbin shortly after Corbin jumped into the transfer portal. And he added two more full-time running backs in his initial signing class -- freshman Lawrance Toafili and junior college transfer La'Damian Webb -- as well as versatile athletes Ja'Khi Douglas and Corey Wren. Both were seen as prospects who could line up as tailbacks or slot receivers, depending on where they were most needed.
As it turned out, the extra depth would come in handy.
Grant ended up leaving the program in June and transferring to junior college, and Laborn was dismissed from the team a few weeks later. That left the Seminoles entering preseason practice with no scholarship tailbacks who had even appeared in a game for Florida State.
All things considered, the running back position ended up being a legitimate strength for the offense in 2020.
