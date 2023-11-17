For the final time this season, the Florida State football team plays at Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend.

And for the first time this season, the game will be broadcast on the CW Network as part of the ACC's new broadcasting partnership for its weekly Raycom games.

That means that it may be a bit harder than usual to watch the No. 4 Seminoles (10-0, 8-0) take on FCS opponent North Alabama (3-7) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

For those who may not know where to find the CW Network, here's a handy guide on the channel's website which should be able to help you find the channel listing if you search by zip code. If you have cut the cord, the CW Network should also be available on YouTube TV, Hulu Live and other online television providers.

An alternative way to follow the game is via FSU's radio call with Jeff Culhane, William Floyd and Tom Block on the call. You can listen to the radio broadcast online or on FSU affiliate radio stations across the state.

Additionally, the Osceola will be in attendance as always, providing live game updates in our game thread (on the Osceola Village) with extensive coverage of the game on the website as well.

