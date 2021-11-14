'How we drew it up' ... Behind FSU's game-winning drive and 4th-and-14 pass

For most of the 2021 season, the margin between victory and defeat has been slim for a Florida State football team that has seen five of its six losses come down to the wire -- including each of the past two weeks.

But Saturday evening against bitter rival Miami, the Seminoles reversed that trend by embarking on a last-minute, game-winning drive to squeak out a 31-28 thriller and secure one of the program’s best wins in over half a decade.

FSU’s offense took over on its own 20-yard line, trailing by five points and reeling from a blown 20-7 halftime lead.

The drive that followed sealed an intense rivalry win, while also sending a raucous crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium and the collective FSU fan base into a state of jubilation.

“So proud of our team, the coaches, everybody involved with the program," second-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. "The work, the investment, responding to adversity, the way that we work, everything that we do within our program is to prepare you for a moment like that. The way that that game finished, I could not be any more proud of our team.”

