'How we drew it up' ... Behind FSU's game-winning drive and 4th-and-14 pass
For most of the 2021 season, the margin between victory and defeat has been slim for a Florida State football team that has seen five of its six losses come down to the wire -- including each of the past two weeks.
But Saturday evening against bitter rival Miami, the Seminoles reversed that trend by embarking on a last-minute, game-winning drive to squeak out a 31-28 thriller and secure one of the program’s best wins in over half a decade.
FSU’s offense took over on its own 20-yard line, trailing by five points and reeling from a blown 20-7 halftime lead.
The drive that followed sealed an intense rivalry win, while also sending a raucous crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium and the collective FSU fan base into a state of jubilation.
“So proud of our team, the coaches, everybody involved with the program," second-year Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. "The work, the investment, responding to adversity, the way that we work, everything that we do within our program is to prepare you for a moment like that. The way that that game finished, I could not be any more proud of our team.”
The Seminoles didn’t have a ton of momentum when they broke the huddle to start their game-winning drive, as Miami had surged back from a 17-point deficit to take the lead in the fourth quarter. FSU was trailing 28-23 and on the brink of a fifth straight loss to the Hurricanes.
That all changed when quarterback Jordan Travis dropped back to pass on first-and-10. The redshirt sophomore took a shot on the first play of the drive, lofting a deep ball into a soft zone in Miami's defense between the corner and safety, right down the right sideline. It floated just over the shoulder of receiver Ja’Khi Douglas and into his hands.
“I just said, ‘Don’t drop it, don’t drop it.' And I almost dropped it,” Douglas said with a smile. “I had to catch it. It was a big-time game in a big moment to put the team on a drive to score.”
Fortunately for FSU, Douglas held on to the pass and then some. He sprinted another 30 yards down the sideline, and in an instant, the ’Noles were already at Miami's 21-yard line and threatening to score.
The Hurricanes' defense, which had only allowed three points during the second half up to that point, wasn’t going down without a fight, however.
