Hubbart's strong start helps FSU Baseball take opener vs. Clemson, 8-3

The Florida State baseball team fell behind early but capitalized on a strong outing from pitcher Bryce Hubbart to top Clemson, 8-3, Friday in game one of the Seminoles' final weekend home series of the season. The redshirt freshman struck out seven batters in 6.0 innings of work for FSU (27-18, 18-13 ACC), while redshirt junior third baseman Logan Lacey contributed two doubles and 3 RBIs.

Florida State pitcher Bryce Hubbart earned his sixth win of the season in Friday's 8-3 victory over Clemson. (FSU sports information)

After Hubbart hit the first batter he faced on the foot, two of the next three reached to score the leadoff man and give Clemson a 1-0 lead. From then on, the lefty worked his way out of a jam in the first and settled into a groove. Hubbart tossed scoreless frames in the next five innings. In the third inning, Florida State’s bats came alive and took advantage of Hubbart’s quality start. Shortstop Nander De Sedas led off the inning by reaching base after being hit by a pitch. Second baseman Jackson Greene also reached on a bunt, and Lacey continued his hot month of May by clearing the bases with a double in the left-field corner to take a 2-1 lead. The rally continued when left fielder Robby Martin singled to score Lacey with two outs. Martin also flashed in the field with a highlight catch, jumping up against the green monster in right field to grab a deep drive.