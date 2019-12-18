One of the big questions Florida State fans asked when Mike Norvell was hired as head coach earlier this month was whether he could recruit well as a head coach at the Power 5 level.

With one big flip on Wednesday, it looks like the answer could be an emphatic yes.

Less than two weeks after taking the FSU job, Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham were able to get four-star Arizona quarterback Chubba Purdy to back out of his commitment to Louisville and instead sign with the Seminoles.

That gives FSU two quarterbacks in this class, following the earlier signing of Valdosta, Ga., standout Tate Rodemaker.

