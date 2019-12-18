Huge flip for FSU football as 4-star QB Chubba Purdy jumps on board
One of the big questions Florida State fans asked when Mike Norvell was hired as head coach earlier this month was whether he could recruit well as a head coach at the Power 5 level.
With one big flip on Wednesday, it looks like the answer could be an emphatic yes.
Less than two weeks after taking the FSU job, Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham were able to get four-star Arizona quarterback Chubba Purdy to back out of his commitment to Louisville and instead sign with the Seminoles.
That gives FSU two quarterbacks in this class, following the earlier signing of Valdosta, Ga., standout Tate Rodemaker.
Purdy, a 6-foot-3, 200-pounder, had been committed to Louisville since the summer and wasn't thought to be considering the Seminoles until after Norvell's hire. He visited FSU this past weekend with his family and left Tallahassee without discussing the visit with reporters.
The dual-threat QB threw for more than 6,400 yards and 69 touchdowns during his junior and senior seasons combined. He also is a big threat running the football, racking up more than 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground this season.
After not signing a high school quarterback in either of Willie Taggart's two recruiting classes at Florida State, the Seminoles now have two in one class under Norvell.