On Sunday, McCall made the flip complete by announcing he has committed to the Seminoles.

First, McCall announced he was backing out of his commitment to the Florida Gators. Then the four-star prospect confirmed that Florida State was his leader.

McCall is considered one of the top safeties in the country and one of the top five players in the state of Florida.

The Lake Gibson standout backed out of his pledge to UF after a coaching change was made on the Gators' staff, and FSU wasted no time in seizing the opportunity.

Earlier this month, McCall heaped praise on FSU head coach Mike Norvell and assistant coaches Odell Haggins and Adam Fuller.

"I talk to coach Mike Norvell almost every day, and I really like how he is recruiting me," McCall told Rivals earlier this month. "Coach Odell, coach Fuller and some others are recruiting me hard too. I like what Coach Norvell is building. They work hard, they are pushing their players to work, I like the school, and I have learned about their academics too. They are real with me about everything, so that makes them stand out for me and my mom."

McCall is the Seminoles’ sixth commitment for the class of 2022 and the second-highest-rated recruit behind five-star DB Travis Hunter.

